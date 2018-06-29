Yacht design in the 2000s

Models from the new millennium, including Hunter, Hanse & Jeanneau

Causing a Stir

Nic Compton and family test-sail the Stir Ven 22 in beautiful St Malo

What the surveyor sees

An in-depth look at a mahogany motor-yacht and GRP cruiser – with some shocking revelations!

The Calton Kombi

Rob Melotti tests this nifty nesting dinghy that can be rowed, sailed or motored

The Secret is back!

The Secret 20 PBO project boat Harvey is filled, faired, epoxy sheathed and turned

Clutching at straws

After 25 years, David Berry’s mast clutches needed some serious TLC

Rock-a-bye baby

Ben Meakins builds a cradle boat for his new baby girl

Fitting thwarts

Tricky business! Nic Compton catches up with Jeremy Butler on his DIY Western Skiff build

Tobago to Grenada

Reggae and recuperation is in store for Belinda Chesman after a tense 470-mile passage off Venezuela

Cruising the Venice Lagoon

Emrhys Barrell explores a magical waterway full of historic islands, while also fitting in a city break

Fishfinder buyers’ guide

Why advanced sonar isn’t just for fishing enthusiasts

Solo round Sheppey

Creek sailor Tony Smith dances with tides and bridges on the Kent Coast

Learning from experience

A dramatic rescue of two hikers stranded at the foot of cliffs in a remote Norwegian fjord

The passage versus the plan

John Scott breaks down a crossing from Lymington to Dielette

Practical Projects

Plastic shroud covers, halyard stoppers and a DIY mud guard for a centreplate