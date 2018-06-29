July 2019

TAGS:

Yacht design in the 2000s
Models from the new millennium, including Hunter, Hanse & Jeanneau

 

 

 

 

Causing a Stir
Nic Compton and family test-sail the Stir Ven 22 in beautiful St Malo

 

 

 

 

What the surveyor sees
An in-depth look at a mahogany motor-yacht and GRP cruiser – with some shocking revelations!

 

 

 

 

The Calton Kombi
Rob Melotti tests this nifty nesting dinghy that can be rowed, sailed or motored

 

 

 

 

The Secret is back!
The Secret 20 PBO project boat Harvey is filled, faired, epoxy sheathed and turned

 

 

 

 

Clutching at straws
After 25 years, David Berry’s mast clutches needed some serious TLC

 

 

 

 

Rock-a-bye baby
Ben Meakins builds a cradle boat for his new baby girl

 

 

 

 

Fitting thwarts
Tricky business! Nic Compton catches up with Jeremy Butler on his DIY Western Skiff build

 

 

 

 

Tobago to Grenada
Reggae and recuperation is in store for Belinda Chesman after a tense 470-mile passage off Venezuela

 

 

 

 

Cruising the Venice Lagoon
Emrhys Barrell explores a magical waterway full of historic islands, while also fitting in a city break

 

 

 

 

Fishfinder buyers’ guide
Why advanced sonar isn’t just for fishing enthusiasts

 

 

 

 

Solo round Sheppey
Creek sailor Tony Smith dances with tides and bridges on the Kent Coast

 

 

 

 

Learning from experience
A dramatic rescue of two hikers stranded at the foot of cliffs in a remote Norwegian fjord

 

 

 

 

The passage versus the plan
John Scott breaks down a crossing from Lymington to Dielette

Practical Projects
Plastic shroud covers, halyard stoppers and a DIY mud guard for a centreplate