Yacht design in the 2000s
Models from the new millennium, including Hunter, Hanse & Jeanneau
Causing a Stir
Nic Compton and family test-sail the Stir Ven 22 in beautiful St Malo
What the surveyor sees
An in-depth look at a mahogany motor-yacht and GRP cruiser – with some shocking revelations!
The Calton Kombi
Rob Melotti tests this nifty nesting dinghy that can be rowed, sailed or motored
The Secret is back!
The Secret 20 PBO project boat Harvey is filled, faired, epoxy sheathed and turned
Clutching at straws
After 25 years, David Berry’s mast clutches needed some serious TLC
Rock-a-bye baby
Ben Meakins builds a cradle boat for his new baby girl
Fitting thwarts
Tricky business! Nic Compton catches up with Jeremy Butler on his DIY Western Skiff build
Tobago to Grenada
Reggae and recuperation is in store for Belinda Chesman after a tense 470-mile passage off Venezuela
Cruising the Venice Lagoon
Emrhys Barrell explores a magical waterway full of historic islands, while also fitting in a city break
Fishfinder buyers’ guide
Why advanced sonar isn’t just for fishing enthusiasts
Solo round Sheppey
Creek sailor Tony Smith dances with tides and bridges on the Kent Coast
Learning from experience
A dramatic rescue of two hikers stranded at the foot of cliffs in a remote Norwegian fjord
The passage versus the plan
John Scott breaks down a crossing from Lymington to Dielette
Practical Projects
Plastic shroud covers, halyard stoppers and a DIY mud guard for a centreplate