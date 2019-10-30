February 2020

A boat for life – Used boats review
Peter Poland examines the 27-30ft twin-keelers that have stood the test of time and long-term ownership
How to sell your boat
Time to upgrade or downsize? Rupert Holmes on how to avoid common pitfalls and make the most from your sale
Into the black – North Sea navigation and cruising
Night passages in the North Sea can be a daunting experience for new crew, as Michelle Segrest discovers
Cetaceans of UK waters
Genevieve Leaper offers expert advice on how to identify the dolphins, porpoises or whales commonly seen around the coast
Clockwise round Ireland
Peter Wright embarks on a clockwise cruise around the emerald isle in his 30ft Beneteau motorboat
Torpedo on the hook
Edi Keck drags up an old Soviet torpedo on his boat’s anchor – and lives to tell the tale
Atlantic crossings
Ali Wood meets four crews at different stages in their lives as they prepare for the ARC Atlantic crossing
Essential safety gear guide
Rupert Holmes asks: what kit really is essential for coastal cruising or river and harbour pottering?
Practical features, DIY ideas and gear tests
How to test a DSC radio
Gilbert Park on how to check the DSC function on your VHF is working
The cast for (and against) electric toilets for boats
Jake Kavanagh looks at the equipment and installation options available to budget conscious boat owners
Tried & tested: Knox anchor
Author and ground tackle expert Alex Blackwell asks whether this new anchor has the holding power
Tried & tested: Fix n Zip solution to broken zip repair
Drew Maglio tests the device that frees up jammed zips easily
Tank troubles
Vyv Cox on the faulty fuel gauge inside his stainless-steel fuel tank that highlighted a potentially bigger problem
Using woodworking machines – part 2
Tony Davies on how inexpensive tools can help your boatbuilding skills (see both parts of the article online: www.pbo.co.uk/woodworking_tools)