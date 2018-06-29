February 2019

Popular classics

11 great yachts and what they cost today (part 1 post war and 1950s)

See and be seen

AIS transceiver that will save you ££s

Top tips for iPad + Android + PC navigators

Successful sea fishing

Techniques and tackle that work for fishing from a yacht

Trapped in a net

Pan-Pan or Mayday? A yachtsman experiences fishing gear entanglement mid-shipping lane

New boats at Düsseldorf

Innovative trailer-sailers at the world’s biggest indoor boat show

Biscay solo adventure

An offshore rite of passage in a 36ft yacht and a tasty fruit cake recipe

Designing a steel sloop

The trials and tribulations of designing and building in steel

Standing stowage

A shelf and strong webbing straps can save cockpit space

Greek beach club

A cruising family enjoy an adventure-filled Neilson dinghy sailing holiday

Performance weekender

The British-built BTC-22 marks the long-awaited return of the sporty trailable cruiser, says David Harding

Ushuaia to the Falklands

Stunning wildlife including sea lions, penguins, albatross and dolphins make for an unforgettable voyage

Learning from experience

A boater comes to the rescue of a seriously injured jet skier in Ryde but he struggles to lift her aboard

Fairey tales

A two-night adventure crewing aboard a Fairey Atalanta 26 on the West Coast of Scotland

Practical Projects

Telescopic boarding ladder, cheaper impeller puller and salvaging sealant left-overs

PBO Sketchbook

Where best to mount a radar? Dick Everitt’s illustrated guide

PLUS…

‘Mad about the Boat’ columnist Dave Selby: Plan to fail, fail to sail

Columnist Sam Llewellyn: Temptation

Monthly musings from Andrew Simpson: Take a bow

News: Susie Goodall rescued after Southern Ocean dismasting… and more

Regional news: Stopping invasive species… and more

Readers’ letters: Your views

Ask the experts: How to resurrect a lost shine, Halyard sheave collapse… and more