February 2019

Popular classics
11 great yachts and what they cost today (part 1 post war and 1950s)
See and be seen
AIS transceiver that will save you ££s
Top tips for iPad + Android + PC navigators
Successful sea fishing
Techniques and tackle that work for fishing from a yacht
Trapped in a net
Pan-Pan or Mayday? A yachtsman experiences fishing gear entanglement mid-shipping lane
New boats at Düsseldorf
Innovative trailer-sailers at the world’s biggest indoor boat show
Biscay solo adventure
An offshore rite of passage in a 36ft yacht and a tasty fruit cake recipe
Designing a steel sloop
The trials and tribulations of designing and building in steel
Standing stowage
A shelf and strong webbing straps can save cockpit space
Greek beach club
A cruising family enjoy an adventure-filled Neilson dinghy sailing holiday
Performance weekender
The British-built BTC-22 marks the long-awaited return of the sporty trailable cruiser, says David Harding
Ushuaia to the Falklands
Stunning wildlife including sea lions, penguins, albatross and dolphins make for an unforgettable voyage
Learning from experience
A boater comes to the rescue of a seriously injured jet skier in Ryde but he struggles to lift her aboard
Fairey tales
A two-night adventure crewing aboard a Fairey Atalanta 26 on the West Coast of Scotland
Practical Projects
Telescopic boarding ladder, cheaper impeller puller and salvaging sealant left-overs
PBO Sketchbook
Where best to mount a radar? Dick Everitt’s illustrated guide
PLUS…
Waiting for the tide: The editor’s welcome to this month’s PBO – sign up for PBO’s free monthly e-newsletter at: http://emails.timeincuk.co.uk/YBW_webcross
‘Mad about the Boat’ columnist Dave Selby: Plan to fail, fail to sail
Columnist Sam Llewellyn: Temptation
Monthly musings from Andrew Simpson: Take a bow
PBO products and services: Books and plans from the PBO shop
New regular chandlery offers
News: Susie Goodall rescued after Southern Ocean dismasting… and more
Regional news: Stopping invasive species… and more
Readers’ letters: Your views
Ask the experts: How to resurrect a lost shine, Halyard sheave collapse… and more