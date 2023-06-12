Brian Johnson converts his interior boat lamps to dual intensity LEDs

DIY installation of LED boat lights

Ever been annoyed that your interior reading lights are too bright or too dim? writes Brian Johnson

If so, join the club!

I’ve tried many different bulbs but nothing seems to be the right intensity for doing different things either in harbour or when on passage.

While converting the lights to LED bulbs on our Westerly Centaur it occurred to me that it might be possible to get bulbs that have two light levels built into the circuitry.

The standard bulbs are BA15D – 15mm diameter bases with two terminals that normally power one filament, one terminal for positive, the other negative.

To my surprise, I found some LED bulbs on ebay (onsolar.co.uk) that had a BA15D base but cleverly had a dim array of LEDs wired through one terminal and a bright array through the other, with the negative being the metal shell of the base.

Not only that, but the bulbs were warm white not the ghastly blue LEDs that harshly illuminate many saloons!

They were offered at the bargain price of two for just over a fiver delivered, so I took a chance and ordered them.

When they arrived I was impressed by both the quality and colour, which was almost the same as a tungsten filament bulb.

So far so good, but how to fit them to the lamp base?

My boat still has the 1970s lamps that I really like (they were fitted to almost all 1970s/80s Westerlys), but the sockets, although having a brass outer shell within the plastic base, had no obvious way of attaching a wire to that brass shell.

After a bit of head-scratching I decided that I’d run a wire through the socket base by drilling a 3mm hole from the lamp end to the screw terminal end inside the lamp fitting.

I unscrewed the socket, carefully drilled the hole, threaded a wire through, and soldered just the very tip of it to the base of the brass shell, so that the soldered joint cleared the bulb base.

