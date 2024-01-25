Channel Hopping: The Tiny Boat Adventure with Harry Dwyer

PBO's resident YouTube aficionado Kass Schmitt ponders whether a widening crack in the fibreglass hull is down to Harry Dwyer driving his RIB like he stole it...

Last time I wrote about Harry Dwyer and his eponymous YouTube channel (PBO’s September 2020 issue), he was one year and a mere 350 miles into his project of circumnavigating Great Britain on Goodwin, his 1977 Avon Sea Rider SR4 RIB, exploring the sites from Plymouth to Falmouth with his sister.

Over three years and 13 episodes later, Harry and Goodwin, with the help of his very dedicated shore support ‘team’ of one, a handful of co-skippers, and an ever increasing circle of generous sponsors, have made about 60% of the way around to Dunbar, East Lothian, Scotland.

Along the way he shares joys of magnificent landscapes and interesting new people he encounters, as well as the setbacks due to breakages and accidents, which he inevitably overcomes with the help of his friends, new and old.

After puncturing Goodwin’s forward inflatable chamber on a bit of her trailer while attempting to launch her directly into a lock along the Crinan Canal (don’t ask) she gets hauled back to Mylor, Cornwall, where his friends at Cockwell’s luxury boatbuilders not only repair, but transform Goodwin into better than new condition.

At the same time, existing sponsor Raymarine takes the opportunity to upgrade and add to the gadgets they have previously supplied for Goodwin, as detailed in this webinar, which Harry’s presence somehow manages to elevate beyond the infomercial it threatens to become.

The most recent episode, which lags over a year behind their actual progress, shows a very relieved Harry and Charlie reaching Thurso, on the north coast of Scotland, having rounded Cape Wrath in less than ideal conditions.

The following day, after encountering more big seas off another headland, they discover a widening crack in the fibreglass hull on the port bow. Whether this is a weakness that was missed during the refit, or down to Harry’s driving it like he stole it we may never know.

But in any case the temporary remedy appears to be a cork from a bottle of whisky (gin will not do) and copious amounts of gaffer tape, a further mystery being the fate of the whisky.

Along with over 100K other fans, I eagerly await the next beautifully crafted instalment, although I’m sure we’d all rest easier if Harry and crew were supplied with drysuits and combined PLB/personal AIS beacons.

