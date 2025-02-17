The best of the 2024 Vendée Globe storytellers

The Dorange and the Hare: A fable of two Vendée Globe Storytellers: Our resident YouTube aficionado reflects on the technological developments that have brought the Everest of sailing to our armchairs in more detail than ever before.

It’s been a month since Charlie Dalin took victory in the 2024 Vendée Globe on Macif Santé Prévoyance, and all but a handful of the 40 starters have come to the end of their race.

For the first time, affordable high-bandwidth satellite communications allowed near-daily video updates, making it easier than ever to follow the race.

But with so much content, I doubt I was alone in feeling overwhelmed and worried I was missing some of the most compelling stories.

So I’ve had a close look at the YouTube stats for both the onboard videos posted on the official Vendée Globe channel, as well as the teams’ own channels, and the two skippers who stood out were Violette Dorange and Pip Hare—each offering a compelling perspective on the race.

Violette, the youngest competitor at just 23, sailed Devenir, one of the fleet’s oldest boats, bringing infectious energy to her first Vendée.

While her team didn’t post to her own YouTube channel (preferring to share on TikTok and Instagram instead), her onboard footage on the event channel was among the most-watched.

Her updates captured both the brutality and exhilaration of the race, from battling ferocious winds to delighting in the boat’s speed.

In her final hours of racing she tried in vain to catch the veteran competitor Kojiro Shiraishi on the foiling DMG Mori Global One.

She finished 25th, just over an hour behind the Japanese skipper.

And her adventure is far from over—just days after her rapturous welcome to Les Sables d’Olonne, she announced she’ll be joining British skipper Sam Davies as co-skipper on Initiatives-Cœur for the rest of the 2025 season.

Meanwhile, Pip—competing in her second Vendée aboard Medallia—delivered some of the most watchable onboard footage with her trademark open and relatable style.

Even after her heartbreaking dismasting, she kept followers engaged with her Slow Boat to Melbourne series, sharing both the emotional toll of withdrawal and the gritty reality of sailing 800 miles under jury rig.

Her raw, honest reflections ensured her story remained one of the most followed, proving her impact extended far beyond the race itself.

I’m looking forward to seeing both Pip and Violette back as Vendée Globe competitors in 2028—this time with the well-funded campaigns they clearly deserve.



