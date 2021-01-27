Vendée Globe winner: Charlie Dalin (Apivia) expected at the finish line within the hour

In the closest-ever finish of the Vendée Globe solo round-the-world race, Charlie Dalin (Apivia) is expected to be first over the line off Les Sables d’Olonne at 1950 UTC.

In hot pursuit are Louis Burton (Bureau Vallée 2), expected between 2200 and 2400 UTC, Boris Herrmann (Seaexplorer – Yacht Club de Monaco) between 0000 and 0100 on January 28, Thomas Ruyant (LinkedOut) between 0200 and 0400 and Yannick Bestaven (Maître CoQ IV) between 0230 and 0430.