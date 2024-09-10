Two used boat shows announced by boatpoint

Looking for a used boat? boatpoint will be holding two shows focussing specifically on the second hand sail and power market

Broker boatpoint is running two used boat shows on the South Coast from 13-22 September, to coincide with the 2024 Southampton Boat Show.

The Southampton Used Boat Show will be held at Deacons Marina on the River Hamble at Bursledon.

Among the boat brands featured will be Elan, Jeanneau, Beneteau, Dehler, Bayliner and Quarken.

New for this year is the Dorset Used Boat Show, which will take place at Portland Marina.

The event will showcase both sail and power brands, including Sunseeker, Jeanneau, Trusty, Ribcraft, Bayliner, Broom, Hunter, Sigma, Hallberg-Rassy, Fisher, Benteau, Westerly and Dufour.

“The Southampton and Dorset Used Boat Shows are excellent opportunities for buyers and to find their perfect boat and receive practical advice about the boat buying process” says the group brokerage manager for boatpoint, Chris Ibbotson.

“Whether you’re looking to buy your first boat or upgrade to a new model, these shows are designed to make the process smooth and enjoyable. With a wide selection of boats available and our team of experts on hand to provide advice and support, we’re confident that these shows will be the ideal place for buyers to find exactly what they’re looking for.”

Both of the used boat shows are free and will open from 10am each day. No tickets are needed.

Find out more information at boatpoint events.

