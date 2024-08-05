Southampton Boat Show 2024: all you need to know

From boat and gear launches to legendary sailors and a chance to get on the water, here is your complete guide to the Southampton Boat Show 2024

The Southampton Boat Show 2024 is one of the biggest boating events in the UK calendar, held annually at Mayflower Park in Southampton.

Here is your guide to make sure you don’t miss anything!

When is the Southampton Boat Show 2024 open?

The Southampton Boat Show 2024 will run from 13-22 September. It will open at 1000 each day and will close at 1800, except on 22 September when it shuts an hour earlier at 1700.

How do I get tickets?

Tickets are available via the boat show website: www.southamptonboatshow.com.

PBO readers can get any one-day adult ticket for £19.99. Simply enter the promo code: PBO2024.

There is a range of general admission tickets on offer ranging from £39.99 for a two-day ticket and £29.99 for any one-day ticket to £19.99 for concessions which apply to NHS and emergency staff, the Armed Forces, students, the over-60s and disabled visitors. A valid ID is required.

A carer over 14 years old who is assisting a guest who has a disability can enter the show free.

Two children 15 and under can also enter the show free with each adult ticket.

Full details of the ticket options is available on the above website.

There are also VIP tickets available from £164.99 per person, which includes access to the Quayside Club Waterfront Lounge, complimentary drinks throughout the day and a buffet lunch.

How do I get to the Southampton Boat Show 2024?

Entrance to the show has been relocated adjacent to the Quays Swimming and Diving complex in Southampton.

Within a 5-minute walk, there are plenty of parking spaces if travelling by car. Alternatively, the show is a 5-minute walk from the main bus station in the town.

Southampton Central is the mainline railway station closest to Mayflower Park, and is a 5-10 minute walk through the centre of town to the show entrance.

Southampton Airport is available for international visitors; a train regularly runs between the Southampton Airport Parkway Station to Southampton Central.

What can I expect to see at the Southampton Boat Show 2024?

The show is divided up into six zones: Watersports Zone, Dinghy Zone, Classic & Day Boat Zone, Mayflower Park, including the Foredeck Stage sponsored by Practical Boat Owner and Yachting Monthly, The Shipyard and the Show Marina.

Watersports Zone

This year, the Watersports Zone has been extended, offering more on-water interactive sessions for visitors.

The Watersports Lake is larger and will be run by Rockley Watersports. Qualified instructors will be on hand to offer kayaking and canoeing sessions.

Those who want to try scuba diving or snorkelling can take a dip in the Andark Dive Tank. All of these interactive sessions are included in the price of the ticket.

For those looking to shop, the zone will house a range of watersports gear and equipment brands including TwoBare Feet, Musto, Helly Hansen, Gill, Dubarry, Crewsaver, O’Neill, O’Brien Watersports, Zhik, Seago, Spinlock, ScubaJet Sandbank Style, Manta5, and Suunto.

Zego Marine and Whaly Boats will also be displaying their ranges.

This is the area to visit if you are looking to buy stand-up paddleboards, surfboards, and wakeboards, kayaks, water-skis and wingfoilers.

New for 2024, the University of Southampton will be displaying several of its research initiatives including a wave basin demonstration and exhibitions on offshore wind turbines and coastal protection. Visitors can also explore the UK’s first Royal Research Ship via virtual reality.

Dinghy Zone

The Dinghy Zone features a variety of user-friendly boats ideal for beginners and families.

Fusion Sailboats will be displaying the Fusion, Fusion 2 and the Maverick, amongst other models, while Topper International Ltd will be presenting an extensive line-up including the Topper, Taz and Topaz range – Topaz Uno System, Topaz Vibe, Topaz Argo, Topaz Omega,

Small motor craft in this zone include Carine Yachts, Northmaster and Specialist Small Craft Ltd, a UK distributor for Roto-Tech boats.

Classic & Day Boat Zone

If you love traditional boats and maritime craft, this is the zone for you.

Drascombe Boats will return this year, along with Honnor Marine Classic.

Seaspray Boats will be displaying the Microboat; the lightweight double-skinned dory is aimed to be used as tenders or family fun boats

Demonstrations of traditional maritime craft will be held throughout the show, including canvas work and knot tying by members of the International Guild of Knot Tyers.

Staff from the International Boat Building Training College will also be showcasing boatbuilding skills.

Mayflower Park including the Foredeck Stage sponsored by Practical Boat Owner and Yachting Monthly

The Foredeck Stage sponsored by Practical Boat Owner and Yachting Monthly is located inside the Ocean Hall.

Regular PBO contributor, surveyor Ben Sutcliffe-Davies will be the host throughout the show.

To mark 55 years of the Southampton Boat Show, a series of Legend slots will be held, featuring Sir Chay Blyth, Maiden skipper Heather Thomas, Geoff Holt, British Paralympic sailor Hannah Stodel, Tom Cunliffe, yacht designer Tony Castro, renowned knot expert Des Pawson, and Katie McCabe, who sailed around Britain aged 14.

Get Knotted with English Braid, where you can learn 10 essential knots will be returning in 2024. Ben Sutcliffe-Davies will also be given daily talks from his Surveyor’s Notebook series.

Talks and presentations not to miss on the Foredeck Stage include:

Other events not to be missed include the World Cruising Club’s free Bluewater Sailing Seminars. These will include: Bluewater Cruisers’ Question Time – Atlantic crossings and destinations (14 September), World ARC – circumnavigation rally (15 September) and Sailing South – Biscay to the Algarve and onwards (21 September).

For more information and to register visit: https://www.worldcruising.com/training

Ocean Hall is where you will find many marine equipment manufacturers and service providers including charter companies, sea schools and training, associations, marinas, insurers, navigational, galley and deck equipment, engines, sailmakers and accessories and marine hardware manufacturers.

The Cruising Association (Stand J419) will be holding four on-stand drop-in sessions from 1300-1630, covering a wide range of topics including the latest updates from the Regulatory & Technical Services group (RATS), and issues around the UK’s departure from the EU.

13 and 14 September – Orca update

17 September – Offshore installations, Studland Bay

18 September – Flares and Distress Signals, Mobile data, Ofcom, Radio Licence, emissions.

There will also be specific section days on the stand – Motorboats on 16 September and the European Inland Waters on 19 September.

The CA’s Crewing Service reps will also be able to answer questions on 16, 18 and 19 September. Those wanting to join the CA at the show can receive 20% off the first year of full membership (if paying by Direct Debit. More information at: www.theca.org.uk/southamptonboatshow

For visitors with children, the SYUK section of the Ocean Hall will be dedicated to all things LEGO on both Saturdays of the show, with hands-on activities for youngsters.

RS Sailing will be showcasing a range of dinghies, keelboats and catamarans

Jetskis, RIBS and tenders will also be on display in Mayflower Park.

Exhibitors include: Smartliner Boats, Grand RIBS, Nordkapp Boats, Sting Boats, AB Inflatables, Mercury, Barrus, Zodiac, Excel Marine, Excel Boats, Protagon Yachts, Zar, Selva, Williams Jet Tenders and The Wolf Rock Boat Company with Brig, Gala and Iron Boats.

The Shipyard

The Shipyard zone returns for 2024, and will be open until 2100 for the opening and closing parties on 14 and 21 September.

DJ Chris Moyles will be on the decks for the opening night, while Symphonic Ibiza will close the show.

The zone will also host street food stalls.

As well as music, the Shipyard will also be the venue to watch the latest action from the America’s Cup, alongside live UK and international sport.

Show Marina

Over 350 boats will be on display at the show’s purpose-built marina. This year, the marina will be laid out in zones, based on the types of boat to make it easier for visitors.

There will also be an On the Water Stage Show, which for the first time will feature wingfoiler champion, Hugo Dobrijevic. Visitors can also sail a yacht, or a dinghy, and experience a RIB or motorboat ride. The Dutch tall ship, Thalassa will also be alongside and open to visitors.

Here is the list of boatbuilders which are confirmed, so far, for the show pontoons, with boat debuts highlighted:

Sail:

Arcona

Bali Catamarans

Bavaria

Beneteau

Boats on Wheels

Contest Yachts

Dehler

Dragonfly Trimarans

Dufour * new to show – Dufour 44 (UK Debut)

Elan * new to show – Elan i43 (UK Debut)

Excess Catamarans

Fountaine Pajot

Hallberg-Rassy

Hanse * new to show – Hanse 360 (UK Debut)

Jeanneau

Lagoon Catamarans

Moody * new to show – Moody DS48

Najad

Nautitech

Nautor’s Swan

Neel Trimarans

Oyster Yachts

RM Yachts * new to show – RM 1380

Rustler Yachts

Saffier Yachts * new to show – SE27 Leisure, SE24 Lite and SE33 Life (All UK Debut)

Swallow Yachts * new to show – BayCruiser 21

X Yachts * new to show – Xc47 (UK Debut)

Power:

Absolute Yachts

Alfastreet Yachts

Atlantic Boats

Aquador Boats

Aquila Power Catamarans

Azimut * new to show – Seadeck 6 (UK & European Debut), Atlantis 45, Magellano 60

Axopar Boats

Ballistic RIBS

Balt Yachts * new to show – Balt Yachts SunCamper 31 (UK Debut)

Bavaria

Bayliner

Beneteau

Boston Whaler

Caprina Boats

Cobalt Boats

Cormate Boats * new to show – Cormate U23 Pro

Corsiva Boats

Dale

Delphia * new to show – Delphia 11 Sedan, Delphia 10 Sedan (UK Debut)

Duchy Motor Launches

Fairey Marine

Fairline * new to show – Targa 40

Finnmaster

Fjord * new to show – Fjord 39 XL (UK Debut)

Fountaine Pajot * new to show – Fountaine Pajot MY4s

Fusion Power Boats

Galeon Yachts

Grandezza Boats

Greenline Yachts

Haines

Honda

Interboat

Jeanneau

Marex Boats

Maxima Boats

Monterey Boats * new to show – Monterey 235 Super Sport, Monterey 215 Super Sport (UK Debut), Monterey 235 Super Sport (UK Debut)

Navan * new to show – Navan C30 (UK & European Debut)

Nimbus Boats

Nord Star

Oceanmaster * new to show – Oceanmaster 630 WA

Optima Electric Yachts

Orkney Boats

Pardo Yachts

Prestige

Protector Boats

Parker Boats * new to show – Parker 700 Pilothouse (UK Debut), Parker 790 Explorer (UK Debut)

Princess Yachts

Rand Boats * new to show – RAND Roamer 29 (UK Debut)

Rebel Leisure * new to show – Rebel Riot 560, Rebel Riot 580, Rebel Superyacht Series (all UK & European Debut), Rebel Raider, Rebel Riot 480

Redbay Boats

Regal Boats

Rodman Boats/RBS Marine * new to show – Rodman 790 Ventura CC (UK Debut)

RYCK Motorboats

Salpa Yachts

Sargo Boats UK * new to show – Sargo 45 (UK Debut)

Saxdor Yachts

Schaefer Yachts

Sealine Motor Yachts * new to show – Sealine S390 (UK Debut)

Sea Ray Boats

Setag Yachts

Sunseeker

Suzuki

Targa

Viking Cruisers

Waverider

White Shark

Windy Boats * new to show – Windy 29 Huracan, Windy 34 Alize (UK Debut)

XO Boats

Yamarin

