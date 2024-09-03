Tributes paid to Drascombe stalwart Sharon Geary Harwood

A sad time at Drascombe Boats where the close-knit team say it is a "huge and sudden shock to us all".

Sharon Geary Harwood, the managing director of Drascombe Boats Ltd, has passed away suddenly following a recent diagnosis of leukemia.

PBO columnist Clive Marsh said mum-of-two Sharon, who was also a grandmother of two, had recently shared with him and other contacts the good news of her daughter Hannah’s wedding and the happiness of the family gathering it involved.

Sharon had added details of her leukemia diagnosis “in other news” but was positive about starting treatment once she had recovered from a bout of pneumonia.

Clive said: “It’s very sad and surprising news about Sharon. I wrote to Sharon recently and expected her to survive the illnesses. “Sharon has always been one of the most helpful and nicest persons I have ever known and now we shall have to all carry the flame as best we can. Let’s all do our best as she would have wanted.” He added: “I once lost a bronze drain plug for an old Dabber and Sharon spent ages turning her yard upside down to find one. That’s the sort of thing she would regularly do for people.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for Drascombe Boats Ltd, said: “Sharon passed away peacefully in the early hours of Monday morning, in North Basingstoke Hospital, surrounded by her family.

“She had contracted pneumonia and in spite of being, as we all know, a fighter to the end, it ultimately proved too much for her.

“As you can imagine it is a huge and sudden shock to us all. Lauren, Hannah, her sister Meme and Simon are devastated, as are all of us who knew, worked, laughed and cried with her.

“The family have lost a mother, a daughter, a sister and a grandmother, and I have lost my best friend.

“Words are not enough.”

Sharon took over the running of Churchouse Boats more than a decade ago and led the company as it became Drascombe Boats – a brand that has been well established for over 50 years.

Sharon said in her LinkedIn description: “We sell our boats world wide, and are very proud of the name, along with the product we build. “We are only a small team, Simon, Jamie and Geoff build the boats, along with refurbishments and winter work, insurance claims, brokerage and spares and accessories complete the services we provide. Dick helps with brokerage boats, as well as deliveries and collections, the furthest delivery being Berlin, Germany. “For a small boat building company, we have to move forward with the times, I for one, do not want to see our company being another small boat company that is eaten up by the big people, or worse still, out of business. “I came into this company knowing very little about boats, sailing, and running a business, however I feel I have made a good contribution to the way the company is now progressing and moving forward, this is only by hard work and dedication. I also enjoy being out on the water and learning to sail, when time permits. “We build a product to be proud of.”

PBO editor Katy Stickland said: “We are so sorry to hear of the loss of Sharon, she was a regular go-to contact of the PBO team, always willing to run her expert eyes over relevant copy and so passionate about the Drascombe brand, she’ll be very much missed.”