Ticket prices and some exhibitors announced for Boats 2020 Show in Southampton

Ticket prices and an intial list of exhibitors have been announced for Boats 2020 – an alternative event to the cancelled Southampton Boat Show – which is expected to take place from 11-20 September at Mayflower Park.

Organisers British Marine said numerous COVID-19 measures, such as social distancing and extensive cleaning routines, would be in place for the event. Visitors will also be asked to arrive at a specific time between 10am and 12pm to reduce crowding at the show entrance.

Over 90 boats will join the show line-up, including Alfastreet Marine, AMP, Aquaglide, Chaparral, Chris Craft, Churchouse Boats, Cockwells, Cranchi, Fairline Yachts, Finnmaster, Fleming Yachts, F-RIB, Grand Ribs, Grandezza, Honnor Marine Classics, NordKapp, Parker Boats, Pearl Yachts, Princess Motor Yachts, Regal Boats, Robolo, Saxdor, Sealine, Sunseeker, Williams Performance Tenders, Windy Boats, XO Boats, and many more.

The latest press release continues: ‘If you’re looking for kit and equipment, you’ll find everything from sails and clothing to onboard electronics and boat storage at BOATS2020, with Navico, Fischer Panda UK, Crusader Sails, Dolphin Sails, Decathlon UK, R&D Marine, Torqeedo, RYA and Tingdene Marinas to name but a few.’

Lesley Robinson, CEO of British Marine, said; “It is fantastic to have such industry support for BOATS2020 []. Visitors can expect a safe and quality day of viewing and browsing, knowing that the event is fully endorsed by Southampton City Council and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) and that it meets Public Health England COVID-19 safety requirements.”

Sean Robertson, Sales Director at Sunseeker International, commented; “Sunseeker are excited to confirm our participation in this year’s BOATS2020 event in September, with 5 boats from 50 – 76ft in our on water display as well as an on land hospitality suite.”

Chris Manners from TBS Boats Penton Hook, adds: “We are very excited to be exhibiting with Sealine at BOATS2020. All the team at British Marine have worked incredibly hard to ensure the event can happen in these very difficult times.”

Fairline Yachts are also part of the line-up with 4 boats at BOATS2020, including UK debuts for the F Line 33 and the Squadron 68, the largest model in the company’s current fleet.

British Marine has stressed that the health, safety and security of exhibitors, visitors and colleagues will be the “number one priority”, and the show’s layout will reflect this. It added that it will be monitoring and responding to any last-minute changes in the ever-evolving health situation, and confirmed the show meets Public Health England COVID-19 secure requirements.

Tickets are limited and will cost £12.50 per person. Available at boats2020.co.uk.