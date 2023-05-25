The new electric boat with a range of 100nm

Spirit Yachts has partnered with BAR Technologies to build an electric boat capable of a range of 100 nautical miles between charges

A common criticism of the fully electric boat is the limited range.

Now, Spirit Yachts and BAR Technologies have partnered to build the first fully electric boat with a range of 100 nautical miles between charges.

The average 40ft electric boat usually has a range of between 25 to 70 miles at 5 knots (or more, dependent on battery pack options).

The new limited edition SpiritBARTech35EF delivers a 100-mile range at a cruising speed of 22 knots once it is flying.

Spirit Yachts collaborated with BAR Technologies to implement its America’s Cup foiling technology that minimises the contact between the hull and the water.

The result is a boat that quietly rises from the water and flies over the surface at a top speed of 30 knots.

The CEO of BAR Technologies, John Cooper said SpiritBARTech35EF would be “the first of a series of boats we design to break new ground as we move into a greener generation of leisure yachts.”

“We firmly believe that the future of this sector will be defined by developments in the sustainability and efficiency of vessels. In particular, we recognise that there are new hull forms that can be designed to achieve this and we want to be at the forefront of this development,” he added.

The SpiritBARTech35EF has different seating options – six seats with an open cockpit or a 2-seater spider configuration.

Karen Underwood at Spirit Yachts added: “Our collaboration with BAR Technologies is the epitome of the modern classic ethos on which Spirit Yachts was founded.

“Beautiful, clean, classic lines and sustainable timber construction married with forward-thinking technology from BAR with no compromise on comfort and efficiency. The 35EF is an exciting new opportunity for anyone looking for a stand-out, performance yacht with serious style,” she added.

Spirit Yachts has previously designed several models of electric yachts including the Spirit 44CR and Spirit 30

