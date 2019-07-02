Smallest yacht wins top trophy at Round the Island Race

With nearly 1,000 boats retired as the wind died, the Gold Roman Bowl went to an 18ft bilge-keeler

An 18ft yacht with a three-man crew won the Golden Roman Bowl at the Round the Island Race on Saturday. The prize went to Eeyore, an Alacrity 18, skippered by Jo Richards. Meanwhile, Jethou, the largest monohull at 60ft, took line honours in its class, whilst 100ft multihull, Actual Leader, was first across the line with a race time of 7 hours 33 minutes and 36 seconds.

It was a slower than average race with a mixed bag of weather. For the first time in almost 10 years, there was a spinnaker start, with sails of all colours – including a giant red Elvis Presley – on the stretch to Hurst Narrows, with one unfortunate yacht tethered to the special mark by its spinnaker lines.

Competitors enjoyed glorious sunshine but variable wind, which ranged from zero to 20+ knots within a few hours, then back to nothing again, with many yachts having to retire. At one point the wind was 15 knots at St Catherine’s Point, whilst only half a mile away it was just 5 knots coming from the opposite direction.

PBO had writers onboard two yachts: 36ft Jeanneau Joie de Vivre and recently restored Contessa 32 Tantris. Look out for the full story in the September edition.

Commodore of the Island Sailing Club, Dave Atkinson, commented: ‘It’s been another great year for our iconic race and it’s once again proven to truly be a Race for All, with young and old competing alongside world class, professional sailors.’

An earlier date of 30 May has been announced for 2020. Click here for the full 2019 race results.

Line Honour Prizes

Observer Trophy (1st monohull): Jethou, GBR74R, Sir Peter Ogden

Conrad Ritblat Trophy (1st IRC Class): Jethou, GBR74R, Sir Peter Ogden

Helly Hansen Trophy (1st ISCRS Class): Panther, GBR6690R, James Stableford

Freedom Challenge Bowl (1st multihull): Actual Leader, 53, Yves Le Blevec

IRC Rated Classes

Gold Roman Bowl & Salver (1st IRC on corrected time): Eeyore, GBR2644R, Jo Richards

Silver Roman Bowl (2nd IRC on corrected time): Ziggy, GBR4069T, Kevin Downer

Special Race Trophies

Tenacity Trophy: ZARA, Andy Young