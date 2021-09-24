Sir Robin Knox-Johnston talk next week

Four-times Yachtsman of the Year Sir Robin Knox-Johnston will be talking about his achievements at the University of Kent next week

If you’re based on the South Coast, don’t miss a talk by Sir Robin Knox-Johnston at the University of Kent. Part of the university’s In Conversation series, the event takes at 630pm on 28 September at the Gulbenkian Arts Centre on the University’s Canterbury campus. Booking information can be found here.

Sir Robin will talk about the greatest challenges of his career, his inspirations and ambitions.

In 1969 Knox-Johnston became the winner of the first solo, non-stop round-the-world race, the Sunday Times Golden Globe. In 1995 he broke the round the world record and subsequently won the Jules Verne Trophy and International Sailor of the Year. Since his first solo trip he has continued to sail and race, being voted four times Yachtsman of the Year in the UK.

Among those looking forward to his talk are Dr Glen Davison, Head of the University’s School of Sport and Exercises Science. He said: ‘We’re looking forward to hearing about Sir Robin’s incredible achievements and adventures. It takes a phenomenal degree of physical as well as mental stamina not just to compete but to prepare for the challenges he has undertaken. These are some of the areas that we research and teach in the School of Sport and Exercise Sciences. Consequently, Sir Robin’s insights will be hugely valuable.’

Other guests in the new series include author Sir Michael Morpurgo; writer, restaurateur and cookery expert Dame Prue Leith DBE., DL; and crime author Val McDermid.