Shirley Robertson hosts sailing TV on CNN

Olympic medallist enjoys the comforts of superyachts and quizzes the crew of a Volvo 70

The original 24-hour news network, CNN, founded by the keen yacht racer, Ted Turner, has launched a dedicated sailing programme fronted by British Olympic gold-medallist, Shirley Robertson.

The April edition of ‘Mainsail’ comes from the Caribbean for the annual St Barth’s Bucket, a regatta where entry is restricted to superyachts (longer than 100ft).

Shirley tries ‘push-button’ sailing and checks out some of the below-decks technology.

And at the other end of the scale, she interviews the crew of Volvo 70, Puma, who endure the tough conditions of the Southern Ocean proving the less glamorous side of modern sailing technology.

Programme airs 16 April, at 1330 BST, and is repeated for five days at varying times.

