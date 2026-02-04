Scottish sailors’ relief that ‘outrageous’ Clyde fee plan has been shelved

Plans to introduce a £100 annual fee for leisure boaters in the popular cruising ground of Scotland’s Clydeport 'will not be taken forward at this time' Peel Ports Group has confirmed, after a public backlash.

‘Relieved’ sailors and marine businesses have welcomed Peel Ports Clydeport’s confirmation that ‘the introduction of such fees will not be taken forward at this time’ as ‘fantastic’.

For more than a year, Peel Ports Group has been considering implementing a conservancy fee for all 6m- to 24m-long leisure and recreational vessels.

A consultation document suggested levying a £100 plus VAT annual fee for boats regularly sailing in the Clydeport area, a £75 summer use fee and daily visitor charge.

Colin MacDonald, captain of Clyde Etchells boat fleet, which has 20 moorings at the Royal Gourock Yacht Club, said: “If Peel Ports had introduced these charges, it would have been the straw that broke the camel’s back. “On top of insurance and moorings, it would just be unaffordable for people who sail on the Clyde. “I think one of the big problems they had was figuring out how to collect the money.” He added: “Their decision is fantastic and a huge relief.”

Scottish Parliament discussions

The Scottish Parliament Recreational Boating and Marine Tourism Cross Party Group (CPG) met twice to discuss the issue.

On both occasions, Peel Ports was invited but declined to participate. However, CPG chair Stuart McMillan, Member of the Scottish Parliament for Greenock and Inverclyde, said Clydeport later engaged with the CPG to listen to concerns.

He said: “This is great news for leisure boaters up and down the Clyde, but also to those who sail to the area from other parts of the UK and beyond – as there was widespread concern that a conservancy fee would discourage people from visiting and sailing on the Clyde. “The Recreational Boating and Marine Tourism CPG which I founded and chair has been focused on raising awareness of, and growing, marine tourism opportunities in Scotland. “These proposals looked set to undo some of this work. “I’m therefore pleased that Clydeport engaged with the CPG and its members to listen to the concerns of boaters. “Following this dialogue, Clydeport have confirmed they are not pursuing conservancy fees at this time. “I’m hopeful that the silver living in this situation is that this opens the door for greater dialogue with the sector, as I am conscious Clydeport haven’t ruled out considering such fees in the future. “I want to thank the CPG membership and local boaters for raising this matter with me. “Our combined efforts have helped achieve this positive result.”

Sailing Cruising Scotland spokesman Eric Sweeney said: “There was no appetite among our members to pay this fee and no appetite among marinas to collect the fee.”

He added: “Peel Ports’ plan to introduce a conservancy fee was outrageous.”

Fee proposal ‘unsound’

Around 5,000 yachts are based in the Clydeport area, which covers 450 square miles.

British Marine Scotland chairperson Sarah Kennedy previously estimated that ‘Peel Ports’ proposed industry destructive quasi tax’ would affect ‘up to 50% of the boats in Scotland’ and ‘damage’ its marine tourism industry.

She said now: “We are delighted that Peel Ports has reconsidered their approach and that plans for the conservancy fee are currently in abeyance. “Marine tourism is vitally important to the Scottish economy and to the coastal communities who rely on it for employment and wealth generation and the Clyde area plays a very significant role in this. “British Marine Scotland will welcome further engagement with Peel Ports moving forwards.”

Reasons behind the proposed Clydeport fee

Peel Ports Group had said it was considering the fee to ‘help cover the rising costs of managing leisure vessel activity, such as the survey, marking and recovery of abandoned vessels, maintaining navigational aids, and supporting around 450 annual leisure events.’

Royal Yachting Association Scotland chief executive officer Finlo Cottier, said at the time that the strength of feeling was about “the imposition of a fee with no clear provision of service or facility across a huge part of the recreational boating community”, which “does not stand up to scrutiny.”

He said now: “RYA Scotland has played a key advocacy role and worked alongside a number of other organisations within Scotland to represent the strength of feeling over the proposed Conservancy Fee. “Though our engagement with Clydeport we’re very pleased to see the switch in focus by them away from fees towards ensuring respectful sharing of Clyde waters by all users.”

Peel Ports Group said in a statement: “Currently, Clydeport does not intend to progress consultation with the wider community regarding conservancy fees for individual vessel owners, as the introduction of such fees will not be taken forward at this time.

“A comprehensive review is still underway to assess how the waterways are being used and by whom, to ensure Clydeport can manage them effectively and efficiently for the benefit of all port users.

“Positive engagement with industry bodies has taken place throughout the year, and this collaborative approach will continue as we work to develop a strong framework for ongoing engagement and communication.”



