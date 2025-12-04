Sailing and boating participation in the UK are in decline

Have your say on sailing and boating opportunities in the UK

“We know the power of sailing and boating to change lives – the confidence it builds, the friendships it creates, and the sense of freedom it brings.

“It has and continues to be an incredible force for good. But we also know that sailing and boating in the UK are at a crossroads,” says Nick Scott, director of sport for the Royal Yachting Association.

“While there’s no single source that captures exactly how many people are getting out on the water in sailing and boating in the UK, RYA’s insights from various areas – from club memberships and youth programmes to instructors, volunteers, and events – give us a good sense of what’s happening.

“And in many aspects, the picture is clear: participation is standing still, or starting to fall.”

To try and discover the reason for this, the national governing body for sailing and boating has launched the Reflections on Water survey – “to understand what’s really going on and how we can turn things around”, Nick adds.

The RYA is a community of more than 100,000 members, working with over 24,000 instructors, 250,000 volunteers, and more than 2,000 recognised training centres across the UK.

Survey ends on Monday

The Reflections on Water Survey, which began on 6 November and will run until this Monday, 8 December, is the RYA’s largest open study to date.

From grassroots participation to professional pathways, the survey aims to understand what’s working, what isn’t, and where change is most needed.

The survey is open to everyone, not just RYA members.

Whether you’ve spent a lifetime on the water or are completely new to it, the RYA want to hear from you.

Sara Sutcliffe, RYA CEO said: “Sailing and boating aren’t just pastimes – they’re part of who we are. They’re passions, traditions, careers, and, for many, a way of life. Right now, our community is at a turning point. The Reflections on Water Survey is your chance to be heard — to share not only the joys of life on the water, but the barriers too. This isn’t a box-ticking exercise; it’s about shaping a future where everyone has the chance to belong, to participate, and to thrive.”

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/5XWRSPX

Other new initiatives from the RYA include the Urban Winds Project, providing training and employment opportunities for the next generation of sailing instructors in the UK’s capital; The Female Futures Group, working to make Great Britain the best place in the world for developing female sailors; Through the RYA’s Onboard programme, over 1.3 million children have been introduced to the thrill of sailing and windsurfing over the last 20 years— with a further 1 million young people set to follow.

The campaign has also shared inspiring stories from across the country, including Jazz Turner, 27, who circumnavigated the UK to raise money for her local Sailability; Jean Paton, 91, BBC Unsung Hero of the Year 2024, recognised for her lifelong commitment to volunteering; and Kai Hockley, 19, of SailGP, who shared his experiences and journey into professional sailing.

How can we encourage more people into the sport?

Jazz Turner, Project Fear Sailor said: “Being disabled and being a female sailor, each come with their fair share of barriers but what I tend to find is that when you have the conversations and when people understand the challenges, the door opens for opportunities or solutions. “Sometimes it might be something simple that can make a world of difference and as a sailing community, it’s so important that we share our experiences because if you don’t have the conversation, you stop something potentially ever happening.”

Hannah Mills, Emirates GBR Strategist said: “There has been some great work under way in recent years, and sailing is evolving however, there is still more to do.

“It’s so important to make sure you take part in research like the Reflections on Water Survey as we all want to make sure we don’t just survive as a community but that we thrive and grow.”

Kerry McMillan, chief executive of the Association of Sail Training Organisations said: “It’s clear looking at data from our member organisations that being on the water is a significant contributor to maintaining wellbeing, a route to increasing confidence and an effective way to develop life skills. “Taking part in this survey will help the RYA to understand how to remove barriers to participation so that even more people can benefit.”

Duncan Truswell, Strategic Lead, Talent and Performance – Sport England said: “As a sailor, coach, parent, and volunteer in the sport of sailing, I’ve seen first-hand the remarkable opportunities, impact, and value the sport offers to people of all ages.

“However, like all activities, boating now faces intense competition from a wide range of other interests that are all vying for people’s increasingly limited time, money, and attention.

“For sailing to continue thriving and to attract and retain participants from all backgrounds, it is essential that the sport listens, adapts, and evolves to remain accessible, relevant, and reflective of its unique strengths.”

Take part in the Reflections on Water Survey before it ends on Monday, 8 December.

Want to read more articles like this?



A subscription to Practical Boat Owner magazine costs around 40% less than the cover price.

Print and digital editions are available through Magazines Direct – where you can also find the latest deals.

PBO is packed with information to help you get the most from boat ownership – whether sail or power.

Take your DIY skills to the next level with trusted advice on boat maintenance and repairs Impartial, in-depth gear reviews Practical cruising tips for making the most of your time afloat



Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter