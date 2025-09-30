Report lobster pot and fishing gear entanglement, urges CA and RYA

Sailors and boaters are being asked to report lobster pot and fishing gear entanglement and sightings of poorly marked static gear around the UK coast, as part of efforts to gather more information about the scale of the problem

Sailors around the coast are being encouraged to report lobster pot and fishing gear entanglement, as part of new efforts to tackle the hazard, which is a threat to safety and navigation.

The Cruising Association and the RYA are working together to gather data about the scale of the problem in UK waters, and are asking all sailors and boaters to report entanglements, including witnessed incidents, and sightings of poorly marked static gear, which could risk a fouled propeller or other entanglement issues via the RYA’s Fishing Gear Reporting Form.

Information to be recorded includes location, date, time, weather conditions and type of fishing gear. It also allows for photo uploads.

This data will be used to identify high-risk areas.

The RYA director of external affairs, Mel Hide, said: “Although the RYA has been collecting data on static fishing gear for over 20 years, we’ve not yet received sufficient evidence to provide a strong enough case to drive change. If you are concerned by this hazard or have previous experience with entanglements, we encourage you to get in touch through this form”.

Scotland took a significant step in 2020 by making it illegal to mark creels with anything other than a dedicated buoy.

Elsewhere in the UK, voluntary guidance exists, but this has not been sufficient to resolve the issue.

In August 2025, the crew of a 9.7m yacht had to be towed into port by Angle RNLI after the boat motored over a section of fishing net.

Last year, a Marine Casualty Investigation Board (MCIB) report concluded that a discarded trawl net, which wrapped around the propeller, rudder and keel of the Jeanneau Sun Odyssey 42i, Inish Ceinn was the “root cause” of the yacht’s grounding and subsequent loss off Sherkin Island in southern Ireland.

The RYA and CA, along with other stakeholders, continue to seek a long-term solution to lobster pot and fishing gear entanglement.

“Safety at sea is everyone’s responsibility,” commented Robin Baron, president of the Cruising Association.

“The CA remains committed to ensuring safer waters and protecting those who navigate them. All who use our waters must play their part. The CA urges boaters to complete the RYA Reporting Form, so we can build a central database of incidents.”

Want to read more articles like this?



A subscription to Practical Boat Owner magazine costs around 40% less than the cover price.

Print and digital editions are available through Magazines Direct – where you can also find the latest deals.

PBO is packed with information to help you get the most from boat ownership – whether sail or power.

Take your DIY skills to the next level with trusted advice on boat maintenance and repairs Impartial, in-depth gear reviews Practical cruising tips for making the most of your time afloat



Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter