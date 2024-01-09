Reeds PBO Small Craft Almanac 2024 – out now

The 2024 edition of the Reeds PBO Small Craft Almanac, published in association with Practical Boat Owner, is now available

The Reeds PBO Small Craft Almanac 2024, published in association with Practical Boat Owner, is a compact and concise guide to cruising grounds in the UK, Ireland and the North Atlantic coastline from Denmark to the Gironde.

Written by Perrin Towler and Mark Fishwick, the almanac features navigational data specifically for small craft sailors, focussing on tide tables, tidal streams and tidal gates; secondary port differences; 2,500+ waypoints; radio data; light recognition; weather information; principal lights; IALA buoyage; international codes and flags; sun/moon rise/set times; emergency information.

This information is presented so it is easy to refer to while cruising, and is ideal for those boat owners and sailors who don’t need the more comprehensive marina data, passage information and chartlets of the full Reeds Almanac.

Free supplements of up-to-date navigation changes from January to June at: www.reedsnauticalalmanac.co.uk

Reeds PBO Small Craft Almanac 2024 (Bloomsbury) RRP £22. Buy the almanac from the following places:

