Raymarine ACU-150/ACU-400 Autopilot system recall

Boaters who own a Raymarine ACU-150/ACU-400 Autopilot system, which was manufactured between June-July 2022, are being asked to return them

Raymarine ACU-150/ACU-400 Autopilot systems are being recalled by the electronics firm.

Raymarine has identified that certain ACUs manufactured between June and July 2022 were fitted with a drive component of incorrect specification.

Whilst the ACUs may function correctly, there is a risk that the affected component could fail prematurely.

This could prevent the ACU from driving in one or both directions or cause it to turn the tiller/wheel fully in one direction, potentially giving rise to a loss of directional control unless or until the system is disconnected.

This recall affects the following Raymarine ACU-150 and ACU-400 serial number ranges only.

ACU-150 (E70430) – 0720203, and 0620001 to 0720131

ACU-400 (E70100) – 0420339, 0920329, and 0620001 to 0720151

No other autopilot system components are affected.

If your unit is affected, or if you are unsure, stop using it immediately and contact your Raymarine certified dealer, who will check your unit.

If it is in the affected group, the dealer will arrange to install a replacement ACU free of charge.

The replacement ACU will be covered by the remainder of your existing warranty.

Raymarine is recommending that owners of affected autopilots make a note of their existing Dockside Wizard settings, before returning their ACU unit for replacement.

“Following replacement of your ACU, we strongly recommend that you carry out a re-calibration of your Autopilot system, by completing the Dockside Wizard, followed by a Seatrial Calibration or Compass Linearization (depending on pilot controller variant),” said Raymarine

“Raymarine takes the safety and quality of our products very seriously. We apologise for any inconvenience caused by this matter,” it added.

The full product recall notice can be found here.

