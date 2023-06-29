Put your questions to Jeanne Socrates

Have you got a question for solo record-breaking offshore sailor Jeanne Socrates? The Cruising Association and PBO will be in conversation with the skipper to mark Women in Marine Day at the 2023 Southampton Boat Show, and are welcoming questions from the public

Jeanne Socrates, the oldest person to sail solo, nonstop and unassisted around the world via the Southern Ocean’s five Great Capes, will be taking part in a special interview with the Cruising Association (CA) and Practical Boat Owner (PBO).

On Thursday 21 September 2023, the Southampton International Boat Show will celebrate ‘Women in Marine Day’ by shining a light on many of the remarkable achievements and successes by women.

The SIBS Foredeck Stage will feature talks and presentations by leading personalities and supporting this initiative the Cruising Association and Practical Boat Owner magazine have teamed up to host a conversation with renowned sailor and world record-breaker Jeanne Socrates.

Jeanne Socrates has an impressive list of accomplishments, and is recognised as the first woman to sail solo, nonstop unassisted around the world from North America.

Jeanne’s latest adventure got underway in mid-April as the 80-year-old set off from Mexico to sail singlehanded on her Najad 380, Nereida, across the Pacific to New Zealand and onto Australia, with plans to stop and explore various islands en route.

As Jeanne will be in transit, the conversation will be in the format of a Q&A giving fans a unique opportunity to engage with and pose questions, learn from her vast experience and discover more about her remarkable life and accomplishments.

Email your questions now for a chance to have them answered by Jeanne Socrates.

The topics can cover a wide range of subjects, such as boat preparation, mental and physical readiness, adaptations for solo sailing, approach to this particular trip as a ‘cruise,’ resourceful solutions employed to address challenges over the years, onboard toolkit, preparation for full-time liveaboard sailing, the motivation driving Jeanne to undertake long-distance passages and cruising, and the life lessons she has learned through her sailing experiences, or anything else.

Please email your questions via email to office@theca.org.uk by 2300 hours BST on Sunday 16 July 2023.

The CA and PBO look forward to sharing an unforgettable conversation with Jeanne as we delve into the mind of an inspirational sailor.

Save the date for 1530-1600 hours BST, Thursday 21 September on the Foredeck Stage at Southampton International Boat Show .

