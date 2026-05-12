Sailors’ Choice Awards: Nominate the gear that really works for you

Which 10 items of boating gear can you never do without? Best shoes for a comfortable day at sea? Your go-to lifejacket? Or do you have an amazing winch?

Be part of Practical Boat Owner’s Sailors’ Choice Awards (run in conjunction with our sister title Yachting Monthly) – as we put the best sailing equipment, gear and customer service in the spotlight.

Sponsored by Haven Knox-Johnston, the awards will celebrate marine excellence across the 10 categories of: Deck equipment; electronics, navigation & communication; clothing & accessories; maintenance & boatbuilding products; engines & outboards; safety gear; domestic systems such as plumbing, heating, air conditioning, cooking; dinghy, tender and water toys; insurer; and customer service award.

The PBO community

We’re proud of the longevity of our brands.

Since PBO was launched in 1967, it has consistently outsold every other yachting magazine in Britain.

Being a reader-driven magazine – publishing your practical endeavours from projects to full restorations, Learning from Experience tales and cruising adventures – means we have readers to thank for it, and a cracking editing and design team!

We all know the value of a tried and tested review, and group tests to share findings.

This sense of community is evident in our letters, the popular Ask the Experts service that helps boaters by email long before the query goes in print, and from reader feedback at boat shows.

Since YM was launched 120 years ago, it has been fulfilling its pledge to be a magazine of interest to all who love the water for the sport it gives them.

Sail group editor Katy Stickland said: “We are excited to be introducing the Sailors’ Choice Awards. “This will shine a spotlight on the very best equipment and services for sailors and their boats, as nominated and voted for by those sailors. “We wanted the awards to acknowledge the products that really work as decided by the very people who are using them day in, day out. “Readers are invited to nominate the products they have been impressed by, giving others more confidence when choosing what to buy.”

Making boating easier

Haven Knox-Johnston’s Paul Knox-Johnston said: “Supporting the inaugural Sailors’ Choice Awards felt like a very natural fit for Haven Knox-Johnston. “Everything we do is built around helping people get the very best out of their boats, whether that is through reliable insurance, practical advice, our webinar series, or the free booklets we produce to help boat owners feel more confident and inspired on the water. “These awards celebrate the gear and service providers that genuinely make boating easier, safer and more enjoyable, which is exactly the kind of thing we want to champion.” He added: “Coming from a sailing family, I know how important it is to have kit you can trust, that makes sense, stands the test of time, and helps you spend more time doing what you love.”

Nominations close at 23:59 BST on 30 June.

The winners will be announched at the Southampton International Boat Show 2026.

What to read more of articles like this?

A subscription to Practical Boat Owner magazine costs around 40% less than the cover price.

Print and digital editions are available through Magazines Direct – where you can also find the latest deals.

PBO is packed with information to help you get the most from boat ownership – whether sail or power.

Take your DIY skills to the next level with trusted advice on boat maintenance and repairs Impartial, in-depth gear reviews Practical cruising tips for making the most of your time afloat



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