Water users urged to avoid Poole Harbour oil spill area

The elation of Poole Harbour’s male Osprey’s safe return home from Africa on Sunday morning was soon dashed by late afternoon when news of the oil spill was announced...

Water users and members of the public members are being asked to continue to avoid beaches and the water around Poole Harbour, Dorset until further notice after an oil spill.

It is estimated that approximately 200 barrels of reservoir fluid has been released into the water column at Owers Bay, leaked from a pipeline run by Perenco’s Wytch Farm operations.

Poole Harbour is an incredibly important area environmentally. It has multiple protective designations in place including the Poole Harbour Special Protection Area (SPA), the Poole Harbour Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) as well as being a designated Ramsar site in which it is recognised as an internationally important wetland.

“Incredibly worrying”

The reason it has such a high level of protection is because of the important range of habitats and species that call Poole Harbour home.

The conservation, observation and education charity Birds of Poole Harbour said: “Although we don’t know the full extent of yesterday’s spill yet, the fact it’s happened right in the middle of such an environmentally important area is incredibly worrying. “Poole Harbour hosts nationally and internationally important numbers of wetland birds each winter and equally important numbers of other species including Sandwich and Common Terns which nest on Brownsea each summer. “Right now we’re in that important transition period where our winter birds are leaving, and our summer birds are arriving, many of which use the southern shore of the harbour for feeding, nesting and hunting. “Each month we conduct Wetland Bird Surveys across the harbour to monitor populations of over-wintering birds. The last survey which was conducted on March 5th logged 5450 birds along the southern shore in the spill area. “The local community have an incredibly strong attachment to the harbour and its environment, which was highlighted yesterday morning when our male Osprey arrived back safely from West Africa, exciting thousands of people (watching via a camera we installed this winter) as he landed on the nest. “His mate is expected to arrive back in early April after they bred for the first time in 2022, becoming the first pair to do so following an absence of nearly 200 years. The elation of the male’s safe return home yesterday morning was soon dashed by late afternoon when news of the oil spill was announced. “Ospreys exclusively eat fish, and our pair hunt in the harbour about 95% of the time during the spring and summer season feeding on Grey Mullet, Flounder and Bass.” The spokesperson added: “There are so many unanswered questions currently, although thankfully, as of yet there have been no confirmed reports of any birds showing signs of distress as a result of the incident, although it is still early days. “We will be in constant communication with local partners and the community over the coming days to ensure we’re able to support where we can. “We ask that the public remain vigilant and report any birds that look in distress to a local wildlife rescue centres, which can be found through this directory. You can also keep us informed via email on info@birdsofpooleharbour.co.uk to help us understand the scale of the impact and provide support when needed.”

Wash using soap

Poole Harbour Commissioners is leading the multi-agency “major incident” response.

Jim Stewart, CEO Poole Harbour Commissioners, said: “A leak occurred at a pipeline operated by Perenco at Owers Bay in Poole Harbour. “Perenco advise that a small [amount] of reservoir fluid (approximately 85% water and 15% oil) escaped from the pipeline, however some of this has already been recovered. The pipeline was shut down and booms were placed on either side of the leak in order to minimise any pollution and Perenco advise that there is no risk of any further leakage. Early indications are that the surface slick is already dispersing. “PHC activated its emergency oil spill plan earlier [on Sunday] and specialist oil spill response companies are assisting with the operation. A major incident was declared and agencies including Dorset Police, Dorset Council, Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole Council, NHS, Environment Agency and Natural England are also involved. A further assessment will be made early [Monday] morning regarding a clean up operation. “As a precaution, the public should avoid using the water for recreational purposes and avoid using beaches within Poole Harbour until further intelligence is available. “It is unlikely that there will be any long term health effects from short exposures (e.g. days). Anyone who has come into contact with the spill should wash immediately with soap and water for ten minutes. If eyes have come into contact with the spill, they should be rinsed with water. “Anyone who has been exposed to fuel oil and is feeling unwell please contact NHS 111 or seek medical attention from your GP.”

Avoid the water

Members of the public are advised to “avoid beaches and the water around Poole Harbour until further notice” and to leave the clean up operation to the professionals.

A Dorset Local Resilience Forum spokesman said: “We are working with other agencies to support Poole Harbour Commissioners in their response to the pipeline leak at Poole Harbour. “Specialist oil spill response teams are assisting with the clean-up at Poole Harbour, and early indications are that the surface slick is already dispersing. “Work is ongoing to clean up the leaked fluid at Poole Harbour and minimise any pollution. “Although there are signs that the slick caused by the leaked fluid at Poole Harbour is already dispersing, members of the public are asked to continue to avoid beaches and the water around Poole Harbour until further notice. “Please continue to follow advice from the UK Health Security Agency, and avoid using the beaches and water in the Poole Harbour area. “We ask that members of the public do not try and help with the clean-up at Poole Harbour, specialist trained teams are working hard on the ground. “Anyone who has been exposed to fuel oil and is feeling unwell please contact NHS 111 or seek medical attention from your GP.”

Local stand-up paddleboard instructor Elaine Williams, said on the Supscene365 Facebook group, said: “A very sad day. Poole Harbour is my favourite go to paddle place and I know it like the back of my hand.

“Major oil spill by Ower Bay, a beautiful area populated by soooooo much wildlife. With the shallow waters there and huge numbers of birds I can only think many of them could be hugely affected. Fish too. I hope my friend Sammy Seal is OK as that’s also his territory.

“Don’t paddle in the Harbour until it’s declared safe folks – but we’re not the important ones here.”