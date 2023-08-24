PlainSailing.com nominated for a British Travel Award

UK charter firm, PlainSailing.com is encouraging the public to vote for the company in the British Travel Awards

The yacht charter company, PlainSailing.com has been nominated for a British Travel Award, and is looking for the public’s help.

The UK-based firm, which offers charters in Croatia, Greece, Italy, Turkey, the Mediterranean, the UK, and the Caribbean, is the on the shortlist for ‘Best travel company for adventure holidays’ award, which is decided by public vote.

Voting is open from now until the end of September.

Voters don’t have to be based in Britain. To vote for PlainSailing.com, click this link.

The co-founder of the yacht and catamaran charter firm, Tommy Tognarelli, said “Here we go again! It’s fantastic to be on the short-list for the British Travel Awards – the UK travel industry’s version of the Oscars – for a second consecutive year.

“Last year we were so close, and whilst it would be amazing to win this time around, we’re already absolutely thrilled and proud that our exceptional focus on customer happiness – right the way from pre-booking advice, the booking process, after and even during their holidays – is being recognised.”

PlainSailing.com has previously been nominated for a British Travel Award in 2021 and 2022.

In 2023, it was named ‘Best Travel Company – Sailing Holidays’ in the UK Business Awards, ‘‘Yacht Charter Company of the Year’ at the Global Innovation Awards, ‘Best Yacht Charter Brokers – Europe’ and ‘Best Yacht & Catamaran Charter Experts’ in the LuxLife Travel Awards 2022.

