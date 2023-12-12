Pip Hare’s Medallia runs aground off Cornwall

British ocean racer Pip Hare is now heading back to Poole aboard her IMOCA 60, Medallia, after the yacht ran aground off St Austell earlier this morning
Pip Hare was returning to Poole having come 11th in the 3,500 nautical miles Retour à La Base, the new solo Transatlantic race from Martinique to Lorient.
