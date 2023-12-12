Pip Hare’s Medallia runs aground off Cornwall

British ocean racer Pip Hare is now heading back to Poole aboard her IMOCA 60, Medallia, after the yacht ran aground off St Austell earlier this morning

A full risk and damage assessment is expected to be carried out on Pip Hare ‘s IMOCA 60, Medallia as soon as possible after the yacht ran aground off St Austell in Cornwall earlier this morning.

The Vendée Globe sailor was heading back to her home port of Poole when the incident happened at 0530 UTC.

Volunteers with Fowey RNLI assisted in refloating Medallia, and the operation was co-ordinated by the Coastguard.

Speaking after the incident, Pip said: “I’m completely fine and on first assessment, there is minimal damage to Medallia. This just goes to show that accidents can happen to anyone – even those of us with lots of experience – and I’m grateful to the incredible volunteers at the Fowey RNLI and the swift action of the Coastguard this morning.”

Pip Hare was returning to Poole having come 11th in the 3,500 nautical miles Retour à La Base, the new solo Transatlantic race from Martinique to Lorient.

This was her first solo race following the fitting of new, bigger foils on the IMOCA 60 last winter ahead of the 2024 Vendée Globe.

At the start of the Retour à La Base, Pip said her main goal was “to learn” and she overcame several technical issues, including small leaks in Medallia’s hydraulic system and the foil down line breaking twice.

Eleventh is Pip’s best finish in the IMOCA class yet. She finished 13th in last summer’s Vendée Arctic, 12th in the Route du Rhum, 12th in the recent Transat Jacques Vabre.