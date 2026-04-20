PBO Conquers the Island with Mike Golding and Sir Robin Knox-Johnston

Two sailing legends raced each other this weekend in a landmark event crewed by novice sailors from the Little Ship Club

The inaugural Conquer the Island challenge, a 10-hour clockwise circumnavigation of the Isle of Wight, was organised by the historic London club, which this year celebrates its 100th anniversary.

PBO joined six of the 28 participants onboard Mermaid Spirit, a Jeanneau Sun Odyssey 410, skippered by Mike Golding OBE – the first person to sail around the world non-stop in both directions. Finishing just minutes behind, was Sir Robin Knox-Johnston, the first person to sail single-handed and non-stop around the world during the 1968-69 Golden Globe Race.

Golding is the president of the Little Ship Club, and Sir Robin Knox-Johnston a previous president. At a dinner afterwards, hosted by Sunsail at the Island Sailing Club, the men gave a speech about the challenging 50-mile race, which navigates tidal gates, shallows, a wreck and commercial shipping.

Sir Robin joked about having a bucket tied to the rudder and being ‘a bit slow’ as they were busy gathering mussels from the hull.

“It was quite interesting tactics, and I was fortunate to have a very good crew,” he said. “Apart from great company onboard and a great sail, the highlight for us was finding ourselves up level with the president at the Needles, and saying, ‘guys we’ve got to slow down!”

To which, his old friend Mike Golding countered: “Like any good F1 driver, he’s rolling out with the excuses.”

Speaking seriously, Sir Robin congratulated the club on such a brilliant event. “I hope you all go back and tell everyone these events are fun. Go back and take it home, the Little Ship Club is the place to be.”

Although The Little Ship Club has no waterfront moorings, it hosts events for over 1,000 members, some based overseas, from its clubhouse in the heart of London. Members can also take their RYA theory courses. For many, such as Alexandra (Sasha) Henry and Lewis McDonald, who organised the event, it’s an opportunity for sailors of all ages to meet likeminded people in a city that can at times feel lonely.

“Conquer the Island was all about bridging the gap between the classroom and the cockpit,” said Sasha. “Our goal was simple: get sailors out on the water to learn, connect, and build lasting relationships.”

Sasha’s husband Lewis said, “We thought let’s invite Sir Robin Knox-Johnston and Mike Golding. Why not? It’s a long-shot, but we’ve nothing to lose. Hopefully one would agree to join us. We couldn’t believe it when they both responded within 24 hours and said yes, of course!”

PBO’s Ali Wood, who took part in the event, said: “It was an honour to sail with two legendary skippers, and meet such a friendly bunch of young sailors from the city. Mike was cracking jokes and sharing anecdotes all the way around the course, but not for a minute did he take his eye off Sir Robin Knox-Johnston. He had us trimming constantly!”

Whilst racing, Ali took the opportunity to quiz Golding on his seamanship and practical skills, including the rescue of Alex Thomson in the Velux 5 Oceans race, how he made a jury rig in the Southern Ocean, and finished third in the 2004 Vendée Globe, despite having lost his keel.

Meanwhile, the rest of the crew from Mermaid Spirit – one of the four yachts chartered from Prometheus Sailing – became citizen scientists for the International SeaKeepers Society, logging hazards and pollution on the Eyesea global database. Happily there was little to report on this occasion.

On the return voyage from Cowes, crews swapped boats and Ali was lucky enough to sail with Sir Robin Knox-Johnston and later visit Suhaili, the legendary 32ft teak ketch which took him on his record-breaking 1968–1969 circumnavigation.

Sir Robin’s top tip for keeping his teak decks clean? Washing powder!

Find out more in a future edition of Practical Boat Owner.