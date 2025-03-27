Open weekends announced for Portland Marina

Next month, Portland Marina will be hosting two boat buying open weekends

Prospective boat buyers are being invited to a series of free open days at boatfolk’s Portland Marina.

The free Spring Boat Sales Open Weekends will be taking place on 5 to 6 April and 12 to 13 April 2025.

Broker boatpoint will be displaying a range of sailing and power brands, including Jeanneau, Elan and Ryds.

The group boat sales manager for boatpoint, Philip Jones, said: “These weekends are about so much more than just buying and selling – they’re about helping people take the next step in their boating journey. Whether that’s upgrading to a dream boat, dipping a toe into ownership for the first time, or deciding it’s time to sell, we’re here to guide people every step of the way.

Boat owners looking to sell their boats at the event can take advantage of a special pre-event Scrub and Lift offer, available from £24 per metre.

“We’ll have a fantastic selection of boats on display, knowledgeable brokers on hand to answer questions, and exclusive event-only packages for sellers,” said Jones.

“There’s a real energy around the marina during these events, and we’re looking forward to welcoming people to be part of it.”

To register your boat or find more details about the weekend visit: www.boatpoint.co.uk