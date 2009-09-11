Nominations open for Yachtsman of the Year awards

Pantaenius to sponsor top YJA awards

Marine insurance firm Pantaenius UK is to sponsor the Yachting Journalists’ Association’s Yachtsman of the Year and Young Sailor of the Year awards.

The insurer announced the agreement, which will run for the next three years, today at the PSP Southampton Boat Show. YJA Chairman June Hamilton said: ‘We are thrilled with the new sponsorship arrangement because the two organisations are perfectly matched to compliment each other’s aims. This partnership will be a successful, rewarding and sparkling team effort with benefits to all those involved.’

With immediate effect these awards are to be known as the: YJA Pantaenius Yachtsman of the Year Award and the YJA Pantaenius Young Sailor of the Year Award.

The nomination process for the 2009 Award winners opened today at 12.15 at the Southampton Boat Show, and nomination forms will be available on the stand, E010, throughout the show.

Nominations will close on Friday, November 6 and the shortlisting process will take place shortly afterwards and YJA voting will take place during the remainder of November and December.

The award ceremony itself will coincide with the London Boatshow in January. Further details on the award ceremony itself will be available on the YJA website and on the Pantaenius website.