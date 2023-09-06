Pantaenius UK has announced it is launching a new sea safety campaign at next week's Southampton Boat Show

A new sea safety campaign – “Don’t be hasty, think safety!” – is being launched by Pantaenius UK at the Southampton Boat Show 2023.

It aims to promote responsible boating practices amongst recreational boaters, while emphasising the importance of safety at sea and the use of lifesaving equipment.

To coincide with the launch, a prize draw to win sea safety equipment will be held, supported by Musto, Spinlock, Exposure OLAS and Ocean Safety.

There will also be a chance for younger boaters to win a children’s lifejacket from Ocean Safety.

To enter, either visit the Pantaenius UK stand (J174, in Ocean Hall) at the Southampton Boat Show or visit the insurance firm’s website – www.pantaenius.com.

Continues below…

Commenting on the campaign, the head of commercial partnerships at Pantaenius UK, Simon Hedley, said: “At Pantaenius UK, we recognise the indispensable role that safety plays in every boater’s voyage. Sea safety is a cornerstone of our values.”

“Our mission is to ensure that each maritime adventure is not only enjoyable but also as safe as possible. The”Don’t be hasty, think safety!” campaign seamlessly aligns with our dedication to promoting the practice of responsible boating,” he added.

Enjoyed reading New sea safety campaign to be launched by Pantaenius UK?

A subscription to Practical Boat Owner magazine costs around 40% less than the cover price.

Print and digital editions are available through Magazines Direct – where you can also find the latest deals.

PBO is packed with information to help you get the most from boat ownership – whether sail or power.

Take your DIY skills to the next level with trusted advice on boat maintenance and repairs Impartial in-depth gear reviews Practical cruising tips for making the most of your time afloat



Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Tik Tok.