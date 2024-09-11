Pearl anniversary flag visits 60 National Coastwatch Institution stations in style

A 2,000-plus mile, station-to-station relay in honour of the National Coastwatch Institution's 30th anniversary year saw volunteer watchkeepers find innovative ways to pass on a specially-commissioned flag.

The 5ft x 3ft flag was transported by foot, kayak, bicycle, cable car, horseback, light aircraft, steam trains, RNLI lifeboats, police rigid inflatable boats (RIBs) and convoys of classic vehicles.

The relay, which has been hailed an “exceptional” success by National Coastwatch Institution (NCI), began at NCI Fleetwood on 3 June during Volunteers Week and travelled to each of the maritime safety charity’s 60 stations around the UK coastline, finishing at NCI Filey on 30 August.

Volunteer watchkeepers, their families and local communities joined together in a series of celebrations at each location before using innovative ways to transport the flag to their neighbouring coastal station.

‘Heartwarming and creative’

NCI’s chief executive officer David Crozier said: “The flag relay has truly been a remarkable part of our 30th anniversary celebrations. “In fact, it has been exceptional and exceeded all our expectations. Our amazing volunteers really did pull out all the stops and it’s been heartwarming to see the creativity, ingenuity and fun they have created in their communities along the way.”

The flag’s journey has been followed on NCI’s Facebook page and has included multiple community events as well as a circus performance.

The relay was sponsored by Sirius Insight, a maritime surveillance technology company that integrates artificial intelligence (AI) with existing commercially available sensors.

Stephen Hand, NCI chairman said: “I would like to say a huge thank you to all our volunteers. They have all surpassed themselves and organised extraordinary things that have really helped to put the spotlight on our work to help save lives as part of the UK’s maritime search and rescue community. “I would also like to thank our sponsors, Sirius Insight, for their generosity and ongoing support. “The events have also provided opportunities for raising vital funds as we rely totally on the generosity of supporters. It’s been a great pleasure to see so many flag relay events that have brought our emergency services partners and local communities together.”

The flag is now at Trinity House in London where it will be installed for the duration of the NCI’s 30th anniversary year.

A special reception will be held at Trinity House on 17 September attended by HRH The Princess Royal who is Royal patron of NCI.

What is the NCI?

The NCI charity is staffed and managed by 2,700-plus highly trained volunteers who keep a daily visual and listening watch from 60 stations for anyone in difficulty so HM Coastguard can send experts to the rescue.

In the last year, a record 840 incidents were recorded – including injured people on the coast path or stuck in mud on the shore, to paddleboarders and swimmers being pulled out to sea by the tide, vessels in jeopardy and even environmental hazards.

The NCI is appealing for members of the public “to do something special” for the milestone year, visit and support your local NCI station or take up that personal challenge you have always wished to do and raise funds through Just Giving.

Tag #EyesAlongTheCoast in your social media posts and the NCI team will help to spread the word and support you too.

Or make a donation at: www.justgiving.com/campaign/go-nationalcoastwatch