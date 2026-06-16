Knut Frostad joins navigation platform Orca

Katy Stickland

Former Navico CEO and Volvo Ocean Race leader Knut Frostad has joined the navigation company, Orca

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Norwegian offshore sailor and former Navico CEO Knut Frostad has joined the navigation platform, Orca.

He has been appointed a member of the board and executive advisor and will focus on the company’s strategic growth, product direction, industry partnerships and international expansion.

A veteran Volvo Ocean Race skipper and Olympic sailor, Knut Frostad was CEO of the Volvo Ocean Race before joining Navico, which owns Simrad, B&G, Lowrance, and C-MAP. He is also the executive chairman of Henri-Lloyd.

“Having Knut join Orca is a tremendous validation of our vision and the direction we are taking the company,” said Kristian Fallrø, one of the co-founders of Orca. “Few people have shaped the marine industry from as many angles as Knut – as a sailor, industry leader, and innovator. His experience and perspective will be invaluable as we continue building the next generation of marine navigation.”

Two men sitting on a boat


Orca co-founder Kristian Fallrø (right) with Knut Frostad. Credit: Orca

Orca has recently invested in improving its platform, with animated weather, tide, and current information now overlaid directly on charts; Met Office forecast models for British waters are now free to all Orca users.

Comment on this appointment, Knut Frostad said: “Throughout my career, I have been passionate about making sailing and navigation more accessible.”

“What Orca has built stands out because it combines sophisticated technology with an experience that feels intuitive and truly modern. I believe the company is uniquely positioned to redefine how people navigate on the water, and I am excited to contribute to that journey.”

Since its launch, Orca has been used by half a million boaters worldwide.

 