Knut Frostad joins navigation platform Orca

Former Navico CEO and Volvo Ocean Race leader Knut Frostad has joined the navigation company, Orca

Norwegian offshore sailor and former Navico CEO Knut Frostad has joined the navigation platform, Orca.

He has been appointed a member of the board and executive advisor and will focus on the company’s strategic growth, product direction, industry partnerships and international expansion.

A veteran Volvo Ocean Race skipper and Olympic sailor, Knut Frostad was CEO of the Volvo Ocean Race before joining Navico, which owns Simrad, B&G, Lowrance, and C-MAP. He is also the executive chairman of Henri-Lloyd.

“Having Knut join Orca is a tremendous validation of our vision and the direction we are taking the company,” said Kristian Fallrø, one of the co-founders of Orca. “Few people have shaped the marine industry from as many angles as Knut – as a sailor, industry leader, and innovator. His experience and perspective will be invaluable as we continue building the next generation of marine navigation.”

Orca has recently invested in improving its platform, with animated weather, tide, and current information now overlaid directly on charts; Met Office forecast models for British waters are now free to all Orca users.

Comment on this appointment, Knut Frostad said: “Throughout my career, I have been passionate about making sailing and navigation more accessible.”

“What Orca has built stands out because it combines sophisticated technology with an experience that feels intuitive and truly modern. I believe the company is uniquely positioned to redefine how people navigate on the water, and I am excited to contribute to that journey.”

Since its launch, Orca has been used by half a million boaters worldwide.