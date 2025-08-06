Next stop: The world – Jazz Turner’s new WorldStar circumnavigation plans

Fresh from her record-setting round-UK and Ireland circumnavigation in a 1975 Albin Vega 27, disabled yachtswoman Jazz Turner is seeking a boat and sponsorship to take on the WorldStar Race 2026.

Adventurer and disabled sailor Jazz Turner has set her sights on another circumnavigation, this time global – the WorldStar Race.

The Royal Western Yacht Club (RWYC)-organised race is created by sailors for sailors to test seamanship and endurance.

It will start from Plymouth on 26 September 2026 and invites competitors to circle the globe without outside assistance or stops.

The WorldStar Race was developed as an opportunity for sailors who want to take on the world in their own boat without the need to spend huge amounts of money.

This event is open to all solo and double handed boats between 35ft and 60ft that have completed a 2,000-mile qualification passage in the allotted timeframe.

Full-time wheelchair user Turner, who has Ehlers Danlos Syndrome (EDS), recently completed a non-stop, solo and unassisted circumnavigation of the UK and Ireland, which saw her return to Brighton Marina on 1 July.

She said: “As my condition has progressed, the one thing I made sure of was that I never stopped sailing. “I’ve faced many a ‘no’ in my life, I do my best to turn them into ‘yes’.”

Turner, who sailed a 1975 Albin Vega 27 for her record-breaking voyage, is seeking a new yacht to suit the WorldStar Race challenge:

Her ideal boat specifications include:

Turner is also seeking sponsorship opportunities, both for the vessel itself and the extensive outfitting required for a non-stop global WorldStar Race.

She said: “The right partnership could turn this vision into reality. “Whether it’s a boat owner willing to lend their yacht or sponsors eager to back a remarkable human and sporting story, I’m inviting them to join me on this journey.”

RWYC Commodore Adrian Gray said: “Jazz is the epitome of why we created this Corinthian style race.

“This is a race for sailor, run by sailors and the only one of its style in the UK.

“When we initially reached out to Jazz and she told us her ‘Project Fear’ campaign, a solo, non-stop, unassisted circumnavigation of the UK and Ireland, was started following our announcement of the WorldStar we knew we wanted to help Jazz fulfil her life’s dream!”

British professional skipper Pip Hare said: “As Patron of the WorldStar Race, I’m absolutely delighted that Jazz Turner has entered. “Earlier this year, she successfully completed a solo circumnavigation of the UK, an incredible feat that demonstrated both skill and determination. “I’m so pleased to see she’s not stopping there, and I look forward to watching her take on this next challenge.”

Turner’s campaign is about more than personal achievement. It’s about creating a legacy, challenging perceptions of disability, inspiring the next generation of sailors, and proving that no barrier is too great to overcome when courage meets opportunity.

Interested sponsors can contact Jazz Turner via: www.projectfear.uk

