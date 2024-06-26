New race for solo and double-handed sailors who wish to sail the world in their own boat

"An opportunity for those sailors who want to take on the world in their own boat without the need to spend huge amounts of money", says the team behind WORLDSTAR - due to start on Saturday 26 September 2026.

The Royal Western Yacht Club (RWYC) in Plymouth, UK has announced the launch of a brand-new around the world yachting event, the WORLDSTAR.

This event is open to all solo and double handed boats between 35ft and 60ft that has done a 2000-mile qualification passage in the allotted timeframe.

The course is to start from Plymouth Sound National Marine Park, around Antarctica to starboard and return to Plymouth Sound for the finish.

Commodore and race director, Chris Arscott said, “As we know, The Royal Western Yacht Club was the very first club to introduce short-handed and fully crewed offshore and oceanic racing. We want to complete the offering by launching this unique and ultimate test of seamanship to complement the OSTAR TWOSTAR and the RB&I, an opportunity for those sailors who want to take on the world in their own boat without the need to spend huge amounts of money.”

The RWYC have developed the WORLDSTAR to appeal to sailors who wish to complete a circumnavigation in their own boat, rating on IRC or non-rated, without the extensive qualification process.

Race ambassador and round the world sailor, Guy Waites said “This is for the adventurer, for the sailor who inspires to the ultimate challenge… short-handed, non-stop, around the world via the three great capes. An event with clear guidelines, an event to facilitate your dream in, quite possibly, the boat you already own.”

RWYC Vice Commodore Adrian Gray said, “It is our intention to help as many sailors as possible with the required experience to achieve their dream at a reasonable level of investment, with the confidence of knowing that one of the world’s most experienced oceanic yacht clubs is with them in their quest to conquer their ‘Everest’.

“This will become part of a very tough, 3-STAR Challenge, along with the OSTAR and TWOSTAR.”

The WORLDSTAR start is scheduled to be at 1200hrs BST on Saturday 26 September 2026.

Event details

Note of intent to qualify for discounted entry fees — now open

1 January 2024 – Qualifying passage period starts

26 November 2025 – Discounted entry fee period ends

26 March 2026 – Net entry fee ends

26 June 2026 – Qualifying passage period ends

26 August 2026 – Submit IRC Certificates

26 August 2026 – Last date for 10% premium entry fee payment – entry closed

19 September 2026 – Boats berthed in Plymouth

26 September 2026 – Event start

To find out more and to register your note of intent visit https://rwyc.org/worldstar/

Further information and sponsorship opportunities, email rcoceanic@rwyc.org