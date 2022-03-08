Plea to Irish Sea boaters to help stop the spread of non-native marine species

Bangor University is appealing to boat owners to fill out a biosecurity survey to prevent marine hitchhikers, reports Dr Elisabeth Morris-Webb

When boaters and paddlers travel our coastlines and oceans, they often accidentally transport non-native marine species.

By filling in this short biosecurity survey, you can help boating organisations and policy makers understand the actions you’re willing to take (or not take) to prevent the spread of marine animals and plants to new areas, or even new countries.

Antifouling prevents the spread of hitchhikers

Antifouling maintains your boat’s efficiency in the water but it also helps minimise the risk of transporting marine animals and plants to areas where they don’t normally appear. There are many other approaches to marine biosecurity, but we need your help in understanding what works for you – the boaters and paddlers.

The Ecostructure project at Bangor University is asking boat owners (over 18 years of age) who have sailed or paddled in the Irish Sea over the past two years about their boating activity and what actions they might be willing to take to prevent the inadvertent spread of marine hitchhikers.

No previous knowledge on the subject of biosecurity is needed to take part. In fact, if you have no prior knowledge your opinions are especially valuable.

Participation in the study is anonymous and the results will be published in Practical Boat Owner later this year, in the scientific literature and reported back to UK based recreational boating organisations, marinas and the Great British Non-Native Species Secretariat.

Read more about the project in the most recent Ecostructure Newsletter. This research is part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund (through the Ireland-Wales Cooperation Programme 2014-2020) in collaboration with The Green Blue, Canoe Wales, The Great British Non-native Species Secretariat, Pen Llŷn a’r Sarnau SAC and Natural Resources Wales.

To take part in the survey, please follow this link: https://bangor.onlinesurveys.ac.uk/biosecureboaters

