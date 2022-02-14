April 2022 – on sale 17th February

Engine servicing guide; Delphia 29 boat test; Worldwide charter guide; Offshore weather without a sat phone; From diesel to electric and 19 pages of DIY…

Service your engine in 12 simple steps

Expert advice to keep your boat engine running smoothly

On test: Delphia 29

This capable 29-footer packs a remarkable amount of space

From diesel to electric

Swapping a 40-year-old diesel for a 6kW electric pod drive

Worldwide charter guide

Charters are in high demand, but there are still bargains if you know where to look

Transatlantic with the neighbours

Five kids, four adults and one boat

Topping up batteries

An easy way to top up your battery electrolyte levels

Brass switch panel

How to etch a smart brass switch panel for your boat

Cat litter trick

An old sock and cat litter to keep the bilge clean

South coast shakedown

Making the most of sailing during a wet and windy week in August

Which EPIRB?

Buyer’s guide to emergency position indicating radio beacons

Learn celestial navigation

Which astro navigation guide book is best for your set of skills?

Rescue in Rhyl

MOB drama in Rhyl harbour

Offshore weather without a sat phone

A low-cost DIY solution to receiving weather information offshore

Tiki in Thailand

Catamaran charter in Phuket

Prep for antifouling

Tips for getting a good finish on an old glassfibre hull

Climbing the mast

Sketchbook tips for safely scaling the top of the mast

Muddy SeaHawk saga

A cautionary mud berth tale of how not to sell a boat