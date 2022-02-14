April 2022 – on sale 17th February

Engine servicing guide; Delphia 29 boat test; Worldwide charter guide; Offshore weather without a sat phone; From diesel to electric and 19 pages of DIY…
Service your engine in 12 simple steps
Expert advice to keep your boat engine running smoothly
On test: Delphia 29
This capable 29-footer packs a remarkable amount of space
From diesel to electric
Swapping a 40-year-old diesel for a 6kW electric pod drive
Worldwide charter guide
Charters are in high demand, but there are still bargains if you know where to look
Transatlantic with the neighbours
Five kids, four adults and one boat
Topping up batteries
An easy way to top up your battery electrolyte levels
Brass switch panel
How to etch a smart brass switch panel for your boat
Cat litter trick
An old sock and cat litter to keep the bilge clean
South coast shakedown
Making the most of sailing during a wet and windy week in August
Which EPIRB?
Buyer’s guide to emergency position indicating radio beacons
Learn celestial navigation
Which astro navigation guide book is best for your set of skills?
Rescue in Rhyl
MOB drama in Rhyl harbour
Offshore weather without a sat phone
A low-cost DIY solution to receiving weather information offshore
Tiki in Thailand
Catamaran charter in Phuket
Prep for antifouling
Tips for getting a good finish on an old glassfibre hull
Climbing the mast
Sketchbook tips for safely scaling the top of the mast
Muddy SeaHawk saga
A cautionary mud berth tale of how not to sell a boat