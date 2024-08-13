Guernsey boat owners revolt against ‘hefty increases’ to mooring charges

Recreational boat owners are campaigning against any future increases above inflation by the Guernsey Ports.

Following 20-30% increases for 2024, Guernsey Boat Owners Association (GBA) has launched a petition to object to the increase and any similar plans for 2025 and 2026, arguing Guernsey doesn’t have the facilities of other nearby marinas.

GBA president Nick Guillemette said: “At the States meeting in March several States Deputies forcefully expressed their concerns that as they had only received 14-plus letters of objection to the 2024 mooring charges out of 1,600 local mooring holders, that the rest of the leisure boat owners must be happy with the proposed hefty increases!

“Totally untrue and very misleading. As a result, we have combined with the local marine trade and all of the boating associations to produce this petition.”

He added: “Reinvestment in Guernsey Ports has been delayed because over the past 27 years the profits from the harbours amounted to plus £32 million and these reserves which were originally designed to cover the reinvestment have been used to subsidise the losses at Guernsey Airport which amount to approx. £54 million pounds over the same 27-year period.”

Guernsey Ports says it is currently undertaking a multi-million pound investment, including £1.4 million on pontoon replacement, part of £20 million of marina improvements planned for the next 10 years, and mooring fees directly contributed to funding these improvements.

Ross Coppolo, chief operations officer for Guernsey Ports said: “Guernsey Ports is currently undertaking a multi-million programme of investment in its marinas. This includes a major £1.4 million pontoon replacement project, which was completed in the first half of 2024, and further pontoon replacement and refurbishment projects to be delivered over the winter of 2024/25. “In total, more than £20 million of marina improvements have been identified for delivery over the next 10 years, which Guernsey Ports berth holders will directly benefit from, and which their mooring fees are directly contributing to.

“We have engaged with our stakeholders as part of an extensive consultation to date, and there will be further engagement with local mariners ahead of setting our rates for 2025. This will take into account any impacts from the 2024 increases and the work currently being undertaken to develop new income streams, exploit new commercial opportunities and increase efficiencies across our organisation.

“The 2024 fee increases approved by the States of Guernsey were spread across all ports users, including commercial operators and air passenger fees. Around 15% of those increases relate to our leisure marine customers. These increases reflect the need to be more commercial with our leisure marina fees, which remain below those charged at many comparable marinas across the British Isles and Europe, to help fund critical investment in our infrastructure.