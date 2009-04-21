Funeral held for murdered yachtsman

Malcolm Robertson laid to rest

The funeral of a yachtsman murdered off the coast of Thailand is being held in his home town today.

Malcolm Robertson, 64, was beaten and had his throat cut before his body was thrown overboard near Koh Dong island in Thailand on the 23rd March.

The body of Mr Robertson, who was aboard his yacht Mr Bean with his wife Linda when three men climbed aboard, was found by fishermen a week later. Three Burmese migrants have been charged with kidnap, assault and theft.

Mrs Robertson suffered minor injuries after she was tied up and dumped below deck for 10 hours during the attack.

The funeral service is being held in Mr Robertson’s home town.