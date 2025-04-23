Five boats destroyed by fire at Portsmouth boatyard

A blaze involving several boats on land and a storage container at a boatyard in Tipner Lane, Portsmouth, Hampshire prompted around twenty 999 calls to the fire service.

Fire investigation officers are working to establish the cause of a fire that broke out at a boatyard in Tipner Lane in Portsmouth, Hampshire, destroying five boats.

Crews from Southsea, Cosham and Portchester were tasked after Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) was alerted to the incident shortly before 4pm yesterday (22 April).

A fire service spokesperson said “around twenty 999 calls” were received by the HIWFRS Control Room.

The blaze involved “a number of boats on land and a storage container.”

Firefighters used four jets, two hose reel jets and an ultra high pressure lance and foam to tackle the fire.

The fire was extinguished, and all crews returned to the station at around 9pm.

There was “a lot of smoke in the area” so nearby residents were advised to close doors and windows, and the public was asked to avoid the area while the incident was ongoing.

A fire service spokesman told PBO: “Five boats were destroyed in the blaze. We don’t have any information about the type or size of boats I’m afraid. “Fire investigation officers are set to attend the scene today to establish the cause of the blaze.”

