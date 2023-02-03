Entries opens for the Round the Island Race 2023

Entries have now opened for the Round the Island Race 2023, which will take place on the Isle of Wight on 1 July 2023

Entries are now open for the UK’s biggest yacht race – the Round the Island Race 2023.

The event – the fourth largest mass participation event in the country – is organised annually by the Island Sailing Club, based on the Isle of Wight.

Last year over 1,100 boats took part in the 50-mile race, crossing the start line in front of the Royal Yacht Squadron in Cowes.

Line honours went to Julian Linton’s Grand Prix multihull N.R.B, which completed the circumnavigation of the island in a time of 4h19m. The first monohull to cross the finish line was Ian Atkins’ GP42 Dark’n’Stormy, in a time of 4h54m.

The Round the Island Race 2023 is expected to attract over a thousand entries – both pro and amateur – with boats of all sizes racing on an equal footing on 1 July 2023.

The race director, David Atkinson said: “We can’t wait for this year’s edition of the race; I’ve ordered a moderate south-westerly breeze and lots of sunshine! I’d say if you only race once this year, make it Round the Island Race – we guarantee you’ll have a wonderful time with your friends and family.

“Our team will be there to support all the competitors as they plan their race, including some great online tools such as blogs, videos and webinars. We know everyone loves to continue the fun onshore after the race so we’re planning some après-race parties on Saturday evening.”

B&G will be the Official Race Marine Electronics Partner for the event.

Early bird deals for entrants to the Round the Island Race 2023 will run until 23:49 on 25 February 2023.

After that date, the standard entry fee will apply.

To enter the 92nd edition of the race or to read the 2023 Notice of Race go to: www.roundtheisland.org.uk.

