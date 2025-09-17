Ella Hibbert: first British woman to sail the Northwest Passage solo

28-year-old Ella Hibbert is the first British woman to sail solo through the Northwest Passage during her Arctic circumnavigation
Ella Hibbert has joined an elite group of sailors who have successfully sailed solo through the Northwest Passage.
The 28-year-old RYA Yachtmaster Instructor and PADI divemaster is the first British woman to sail the route single-handed as part of her attempt to solo circumnavigate the Arctic Circle.
Previous solo sailors to achieve the feat include David Scott Cowper and Germany’s Susanne Huber-Curphey, the first woman to navigate the Northwest Passage single-handed.
She left Gosport in late May aboard her 1978 38ft Bruce Roberts offshore steel ketch Yeva, and has sailed past northern Iceland, southern and western Greenland, and through the Northwest Passage.
But she has now had to halt her Arctic challenge due to safety concerns, but has vowed to continue again next summer.
“Yeva and I are behind schedule, from equipment failures in Greenland, to battling weather and ice through the Northwest Passage, to my unfortunate running aground, we are late,” said Ella Hibbert.
She has liaised with Russian authorities about the northern sea route and said: “The Deputy General for Navigation for the Northern Sea Route (Northeast Passage) had advised against going this late in the game. He has told me that there is young ice starting to form between the Kara and Laptev Seas, in a stretch of water I can’t avoid; there is no way around it. Best case scenario would be I get that far and then have to turn around; worst case scenario could be that I end up getting trapped in the ice because I can’t sail through quickly enough.”
Ella said her priority has always been the safety of herself and her vessel, and “as disappointing a decision as it is to make, it is the safest decision not to proceed to Russia this year.”
“I am very disappointed. I feel like I have done everything I could, and I am so incredibly proud of what my team and I have managed to achieve this year,” said Ella.
She thanked her father for working “day in, day out” for three to four months to provide her with weather and ice routing, and her sponsors for getting her this far, and said: “I have absolutely every intention of coming back here next summer to finish what I started, to do the Northeast passage and to finish my single-handed circumnavigation of the Arctic Circle.
Ella Hibbert sailed Yeva to Nome in Alaska, but there was no room to lift her out on shore, so she is now sailing a further 1,200 miles south towards the Aleutians, and plans to lift the boat out at Kodiak or Homer.
Craig Wood completes solo, non-stop and unsupported Pacific voyage
Triple amputee Craig Wood has achieved his goal of becoming the world’s first triple amputee to sail solo, non-stop and…
“I crawled 50m across rocks with an anchor on my back”: Jazz Turner’s record voyage
Jazz Turner reflects on her circumnavigation achievement of being the first disabled person to sail solo, non-stop and unassisted around…
The crew of Maiden makes history again by becoming the first all-female team to win a round the world yacht race
The crew of Maiden has taken gold in the Ocean Globe Race becoming the first all-female team to win a…
Sailing in the land of fire and ice and beyond: sailors share their high latitude cruises
Peter K Poland talks to two boat owners whose production vessels have been pressed into service in chilly Arctic waters
Want to read more articles like Ella Hibbert: first British woman to sail the Northwest Passage solo?
A subscription to Practical Boat Owner magazine costs around 40% less than the cover price.
Print and digital editions are available through Magazines Direct – where you can also find the latest deals.
PBO is packed with information to help you get the most from boat ownership – whether sail or power.
-
-
-
- Take your DIY skills to the next level with trusted advice on boat maintenance and repairs
- Impartial, in-depth gear reviews
- Practical cruising tips for making the most of your time afloat
-
-
Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter