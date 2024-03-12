The annual Wharram Hui is held to celebrate the work of James Wharram Designs and for owners and fans of these unique sailing catamarans

The next Wharram Hui will be taking place from 3-5 August 2024.

The event is free and is being held at Devoran outside Truro in Cornwall, where James Wharram Designs is based.

Those wishing to attend are asked to register so organisers can gauge attendance.

Registration can be made here.

Boats attending the event can be moored at Devoran Quay.

The Wharram Hui is a chance for anyone to meet fellow Wharram boat people, share stories, and see a few different Wharram designs and other vessels.

Continues below…

A barbecue at James Wharram Designs will start the event, although those wishing to come a day or two earlier are welcome to help set up lashing boats. Those wanting to attend the barbecue are asked to bring their own food.

The 4-5 August will see sailing days (weather dependent), starting from Devoran Quay. Camping overnight will be at Roundwod Quay before a return to Devoran.

The event will finish with an evening barbecue at James Wharram Designs.

Enjoy reading Dates for the 2024 Wharram Hui announced?

A subscription to Practical Boat Owner magazine costs around 40% less than the cover price.

Print and digital editions are available through Magazines Direct – where you can also find the latest deals.

PBO is packed with information to help you get the most from boat ownership – whether sail or power.

Take your DIY skills to the next level with trusted advice on boat maintenance and repairs Impartial in-depth gear reviews Practical cruising tips for making the most of your time afloat



Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter