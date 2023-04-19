Calor Gas has confirmed that although it will discontinue its 4.5kg butane and 3.9kg propane cylinders, the phasing out period has been extended

Calor has confirmed that its decision to streamline its gas cylinder range remains firm – and the 4.5kg butane and 3.9kg propane cylinders will still be discontinued.

However, after listening to affected users, Calor has decided on a longer phasing out period to allow users time to prepare.

A spokesman said: “There is a limited number of in-service cylinders and this stock will be available in exchange for an empty cylinder at Calor’s Distribution Centres.

“Customers will need to phone their nearest centre to check if they have stock, place an exchange order, pay for the gas and obtain an order number prior to collection.”

More details are on the Calor website calor.co.uk.

Continues below…

Hillary Corney, chairman of the southern area group of the Westerly Owners’ Association, said: “Members are pleased with the announcement from Calor that they have decided to continue filling the vital bottles which fit our gas lockers.

“We are disappointed they’ll not be replenishing bottles and all involved in the campaign to get Calor to reverse their withdrawal decision will continue to fight to maintain affordable gas supplies in appropriately sized bottles,” he added.

The Boat Safety Scheme (BSS) praised Calor for listening to concerns.

“Our advice to boaters is to take advantage of this new Calor position and use the opportunity to ensure any changes are compliant with LPG Codes of Practice and BSS Requirements,” said the BSS.

In the coming weeks the BSS will add information to its website to help affected boat owners transition to alternatives. www.boatsafetyscheme.org

Enjoyed reading Calor Gas: Longer phase out time for 4.5kg & 3.9kg cylinders?

A subscription to Practical Boat Owner magazine costs around 40% less than the cover price.

Print and digital editions are available through Magazines Direct – where you can also find the latest deals.

PBO is packed with information to help you get the most from boat ownership – whether sail or power.

Take your DIY skills to the next level with trusted advice on boat maintenance and repairs Impartial in-depth gear reviews Practical cruising tips for making the most of your time afloat



Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter