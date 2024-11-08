BoatLife 2025 cancelled: NEC announce difficult decision

Pendigo Events and the NEC Group have announced that BoatLife 2025, scheduled to take place from 6 to 9 February 2025 in Birmingham, has "unfortunately been cancelled".

Earlier this year the Birmingham-based marine show BoatLife was acquired by the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) group’s newly established subsidiary Pendigo Events.

BoatLife, which has been hosted at the NEC for the past three years, had been forecast to receive NEC Group investment to propel BoatLife into a new phase of expansion from 2025.

Anthony Mitchell, newly-appointed events managing director, said in October 2024 that BoatLife was set to be “the first exhibition in the portfolio of Pendigo Events. We are proud to be the new owners of the UK’s biggest indoor boat event.”

Now, in a joint statement, Pendigo Events and the NEC Group have said: “We apologise for any disappointment this news may bring to exhibitors, attendees, and partners.

“All exhibitors and attendees are being contacted by Pendigo Events with respect to refunds. Pendigo Events and the NEC Group thank all those that were due to attend for their interest and support of BoatLife 2025 and look forward to welcoming them to another show soon.

“Information on other future events at the NEC can be found on our website: https://www.thenec.co.uk/whats-on/“