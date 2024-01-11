BoatLife 2024: all you need to know

Planning on visiting BoatLife 2024? Here is your guide to the third edition of this popular show, which will take place in February at NEC Birmingham

The third edition of BoatLife promises more sub-40ft powered boats under one roof (quite literally) than any other UK show, along with equipment suppliers and a host of speakers, such as Tom Cunliffe, Ken Fowler, Jasmine Harrison and Conrad Humphreys.

Here is your guide to make sure you don’t miss anything!

When is BoatLife 2024?

BoatLife 2024 will take place from 15 to 18 February. Doors open from 10am-5pm on 15-17 February, and from 10am-4pm on 18 February.

How do I get tickets?

Tickets are available via the boat show website: www.bostlifeevents.com

Tickets currently cost £15 and are available online, with a £1 booking fee. Tickets are £20 if you buy them at the gate. Children under 15 years old do not need a ticket.

Carers for registered disabled ticket holders are entitled to free entry. Email hello@boatlifeevents.com, with the booking ID for the ticketed purchase to receive a ticket.

Standard tickets are valid for any one day of the event.

How do I get to BoatLife 2024?

BoatLife 2024 is being held in Hall 17 & 18 of NEC Birmingham.

By car, the NEC is well signposted on most major routes, including the M40, M42 and M6. Parking is available on site, and it is cheaper to pre-book parking before you arrive.

If arriving by train, the NEC is a five minute walk from Birmingham International Railway Station. Connections can be made at Birmingham New Street station.

The NEC is located next to Birmingham Airport. A free air-rail link is available to shuttle visitors to the NEC, with services running every two minutes.

What can I expect to see at BoatLife 2024?

The focus is very much on powered boats, rather than sail (see boat exhibitors list).

The show has five main sectors: Powerboat and RIB, the Inland Zone, Live Stage, Activity Pool incorporating watersports and the Angling Zone.

Powerboat and RIB sector

The majority of boats on display will be sub-40ft and trailerable, such as RIBS and coastline cruisers.

Among the exhibitors are Barrus Marine showcasing Zodiac, Offshore Powerboats with Nimbus, Ryds displaying Swedish day boats and TBS bringing Waterspoor, Primeur and Quicksilver.

If you are interested in RIBS, the likes of Ocean, Rebel, Gala, Grand and BRIG will be among the brands at the show.

This sector will also feature a range of equipment suppliers and tech experts, including companies such as SeaDek, Engines Plus, Mactra Marine, SBS Trailers, Beta Marine and Isotherm.

The Inland Zone

Tingdene and Bray Marine will be exhibiting their contemporary and traditional boats.

Inland marine operators, like Aqueduct Marina, along with brokers such as Val Wayatt Marine will also be on hand to offer advice to visitors.

Equipment specialists, like Lee Sanitation and Kingslock Chandlery and holiday and hire specialists, Lakeland Leisure Estates and The Electric Boat Company will also be exhibiting.

Live Stage

There is a full programme of talks throughout the four days, and for the first time, the days will be themed, covering innovation, wellness, discovery and sustainability.

Among the highlights are British yachtsman Conrad Humphreys, World Record holder Jasmine Harrison, Tom Cunliffe, and Ken Fowler, who is the first person to sail around every island in England and Wales.

There will also be cooking demonstrations by Martin Dawkins, known as The Rustic Chef who specialises in cooking using locally sourced ingredients.

BoatLife Ambassadors – such as David Johns from the YouTube channel, Cruising the Cut, David Haze, the nomadic paddler and Gavin and James from the YouTube channel, Gavin & James Sailing, will also be on the show floor, available to answer questions and offer advice.

The Live Stage schedule can be found here.

Activity Pool incorporating watersports

Visitors can have a go at stand-up paddleboarding and kayaking on the indoor Activity Pool during the show, there will also be demonstrations by Rockley Watersports.

Have a go sessions are free, and start at 10.40am each day. Details at www.boatlifeevents.com/family-fun.

There will also be a host of watersports exhibitors including North Sands Paddle Boats, Ribert and Yamaha WaveRunner.

Angling Zone

This area covers fishing from a boat or kayak.

Visitors can explore the latest innovations and expertise brought by various brands such as Inflatable Boat Fishing and Suzuki Fishing alongside equipment manufacturers.

Which boatbuilders/brands will be exhibiting at BoatLife 2024?

Power:

Alonsea

Atlantic Marine

Balt Yacht

Barrus Marine (Zodiac)

BRIG

Cobalt Boats

Excel Marine Group

Fusion Power Boats

Gala

Grandezza

GS Cruisers & Tenders

Inflatable Boat Fishing

Interboat

Jeanneau

Nimbus

Ocean Ribs

Primeur

Quarken

Quicksilver

Regency Pontoon Boats

Ryds

Salpa

Schaefer Yachts

Smartliner Boats

Tracker Boats

Waterspoor

Zodiac

House Boats:

Balt Yacht

