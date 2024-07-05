Baltic searching for adventurers to test their lifejackets

Baltic is looking for crew to test their new range of Baltic Environmental Initiative lifejackets. Applications need to be made by 20 July 2024

Are you planning an adventure this summer? Would you like to test the new range of Baltic Environmental Initiative lifejackets?

The Swedish manufacturer is looking for crew to become testers.

Applicants must be willing to share details of their sustainable adventure on the water this summer, including submitting photos and video.

In return, Balic will pay trip expenses of up to €1,000 and supply two lifejackets or buoyancy aids from their new range which are suitable for the chosen trip.

To apply, potential applicants should visit baltic.se/application and register their email address.

An application e-mail will be sent out with three short questions to answer.

The most sustainable and inspirational journeys selected will be announced on the 1 August 2024 on Baltic’s webpage and via e-mail.

