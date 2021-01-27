Around the world in 80 days – Dalin first over the line in Vendée Globe

French skipper Charlie Dalin first to arrive at finish line in Les Sables d'Olonne in 80 days 6 hours and 15 minutes... but race win not guaranteed

After 24,300 nautical miles and more than 80 days of racing around the world, Charlie Dalin was first over the line this evening in the ninth edition of the Vendée Globe.

Dalin, 37, crossed the finish line at Les Sables d’Olonne at 20:35 local time, but there are several boats still in with a chance of taking the title.

As Dalin crossed the line, Louis Burton on Bureau Vallée 2 was just 70 nautical miles behind, and Boris Herrmann in Seaexplorer-Yacht Club de Monaco 82 miles. Thomas Ruyant on LinkedOut was 140 miles from the finish and Yannick Bestaven on Maître Coq IV 160 miles. All are expected to cross the line within the next few hours.

Ordinarily Dalin, a naval architect graduate from the University of Southampton, would have expected to win. However, time compensations are due to be given to Bestaven (10 hours and 15 minutes) and Herrmann (6 hours) for the roles they played in the rescue of French skipper Escoffier. Dalin must now wait to see who gets overall honours on corrected time.

Despite being compromised on starboard gybe due to a failed foil bearing, Dalin was the race’s most consistent leader, and the fastest, making 22 knots – 5 knots faster than Louis Burton – in the days leading up to the finish.

The next skipper expected to arrive is Louis Burton.