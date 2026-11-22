Over 700 sailors from 23 countries set sail from Gran Canaria this afternoon in the 41st Atlantic Rally for Cruisers.

Over 700 sailors from 23 countries set sail from Gran Canaria this afternoon in the 41st Atlantic Rally for Cruisers. The 118 boats met with light north-easterlies for the start of the 2,700-mile voyage to St Lucia, which will take around two to three weeks.

First over the line in the multihull division was Viva, a Neel 52. In the racing division, it was Nextgen by Jajo, a Volvo 65, which opted to deploy a Code 0 headsail, and in the cruising division, also flying a Code 0, the first boat was AFYX, a Grand Soleil 72.

The ARC, which began in 1986, is the world’s largest and most established sailing rally, where participants get together with the shared goal of safely crossing the Atlantic. PBO was on the pontoons this week meeting the crews and learning about their motivations.

Sailing with Parkinson’s disease

Dart racer and nurse Rachel Gibson was just 38 when diagnosed with early onset Parkinson’s disease. Now aged 56, with some impressive charity bike rides under her belt, she’s crossing the Atlantic with her husband Martin onboard Felusi, an Outremer 52.

“Balance is tricky for me, and I have a habit of falling over,” says Rachel, an advocate for the charity Cure Parkinson’s. “Parkinson’s is a progressive, neurological condition, which means I have to take tablets seven times a day. I have a brain implant too, which helps.”

Martin adds: “Rachel wants to show people you can still do this. We’ve made a few adaptations on the boat – more handholds, for example – and everything takes a bit longer. I can’t rely on Rachel to run across the cockpit and release the jib sheet so a bit more anticipation is needed, but that’s a good thing.”

Quintuple heart bypass

Richard Puttock, owner of Firesong, a 42ft Southerly, will also be keeping a close eye on his health, having had a quintuple bypass during his preparations for the ARC.

“I climbed a Scottish mountain, felt a bit tired, nothing too bad. I mentioned it when I went for a routine medical checkup and one thing let to another… turned out the arteries were totally clogged. It was a bit of a surprise!”

The emergency surgery and subsequent recovery set Richard back a year and he had to postpone his place in last year’s ARC. He’s delighted to have finally made the start-line and has invested in a defibrillator. Richard will be joined by four crew, including his son Henry and daughter Sophie, who’s helpfully a first responder for an Australian mining company!

Processing grief

For Rob Zerban, who in 2014 sought election to the US House of Representatives, the voyage will be an emotional challenge. Tragically Rob lost his wife Cornelia two years ago.

“When we got the diagnosis, they gave her a year, and she made it to two and a half years. She made me promise that I would continue with my adventures: my hiking, my sailing, and stuff like that,” he says. “This will be a kind of process of doing something without her. I’m no longer the person I was when I was with her, or before I knew her. I’m reinventing myself, I guess.”

Rob will be joined by his brother Scott and friend Johnny, onboard a Nautitech Open 40 catamaran Zeitgeist.

Measuring cosmic radiation

Moored opposite Zeitgeist, we found the crew of Beluga 46 Lady Magellan, who were hoisting Maria Lopez Quiroga up the mast to fit a radar reflector. A psychiatrist and writer, Maria started her adventures three weeks ago in Geneva. She cycled 2,000 miles to get to the start of the ARC, with the aim of having the lowest environmental impact possible.

Maria joins skipper Paola Catapano, a science educator, and her team of adventurers, who will be measuring sea water quality and cosmic radiation. Amongst them is Meganne Christian, a reserve astronaut with the European Space Agency.

“I’m not a sailor by background, but my role allows me to do a whole lot of outreach,” she explains. “When Paola asked if I wanted to join an all-female crew with a bit of science onboard, I was all in. I jumped at the opportunity!”

When asked if she could get called into space at any time, she replied: “I’ve finished my basic training and had my graduation last week. Technically I could be called at any time, but I should know a year in advance before I embark on a mission to space because there’s specific training that has to be done for that.”

In-fleet rigger

ARC crews will be treated to their own in-fleet rigger this year. Tom Cload, general manager of Advanced Rigging & Hydraulics, will be taking part in the rally onboard Donald Kingsnorth’s Oyster 62 Pearlfisher. The pair met when Tom was commissioned to re-rig Donald’s boat.

“Over the years we became more than customer-client, and became friends,” says Tom. “We did a fair amount of sailing for pleasure, and I even took my parents along. Donald just asked one day if I wanted to do the ARC and it ticked a lot of boxes.”

Earlier this week Tom gave a seminar to rally crews, and PBO has also been onboard Pearlfisher to get some some top tips on rigging checks.

Managing director of World Cruising Club, Paul Tetlow, said: “The departure of the ARC fleet from Las Palmas de Gran Canaria is always a special occasion, and celebrating this moment alongside the participants is always a hugely enjoyable experience. We recognise that even reaching the start-line is a major achievement, and can take years to plan, so it’s great to see people reaching this moment.”

The boats are now making their way to Rodney Bay, St Lucia. Looking ahead to the next few weeks, conditions look favourable, as the north-easterly winds are due to persist. PBO will be at the finish to see how they got on. In the meantime, you can follow their progress on the YB App or the YB section of World Cruising Club as well as Instagram: arc_rally and Facebook: @arc rally.