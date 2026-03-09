Growing concern for missing 75-year-old sailor David Fretwell

Devon and Cornwall Police are appealing for information about David Fretwell, whose boat Green Goddess was found washed up in the Hayle area on Friday, 6 March 2026.

Police are growing ‘increasingly concerned’ for the welfare of 75 year-old David Fretwell, who was reported missing after his boat, Green Goddess, washed up in the Hayle area of Cornwall.

It is believed that Mr Fretwell sailed his yacht along the North Cornwall coast, passing Padstow and Newquay, before arriving in the St Ives area on 4 March.

HM Coastguard said in a statement: “A sailing vessel was reported to HM Coastguard at about 8.05am on 6 March to have broken up on the shoreline at Hayle beach, with no sign of any person on board. “Coastguard Rescue Teams from St Ives, Portreath, Penzance were sent to check for anyone in distress, as well as an HM Coastguard helicopter and two RNLI lifeboats from St Ives. Devon and Cornwall Police were also informed. “Searches did not locate any person in distress. HM Coastguard stood down its response at about 2.30pm, pending any new information.”

Devon and Cornwall Police have issued an appeal on social media for information

A spokesperson said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of 75-year-old David Fretwell, who has been reported missing following his boat, Green Goddess, being washed up in the Hayle area on Friday 6 March. “He is believed to have travelled along the North Cornwall Coast via boat passing Padstow and Newquay before arriving in the St Ives area on Wednesday 4 March. “David is described as a white male, of slim build, with short grey hair and is approximately 5ft 7inches tall. “If you have seen David, or know of their whereabouts, please call police immediately on 999, quoting log number 247 06/03/26.”

