Topsham Quay
Topsham Quay: Annual berthing is £13.75 per metre per month, available from April to October. Topsham Quay does not offer mooring alongside Topsham Quay during the winter months due to risk from gales.
Winter storage ashore available for 6 months from October.
Visitor Moorings £11.00 per day from 1 April 2017 to 31 March 2018.
Marina group:
Berth depth (MLWS): 0m
Approach depth (MLWS): 3m
Access restrictions:
VHF channel(s):
Toilets: Y
Showers: N
Laundry: N
WiFi: N
Diesel: <
Petrol: <
Gas: <
Lift-out: 10 tonnes
Chandlery: <
Café/Restaurant: Y
Shop: <
TYHA member: N/A
TransEurope member: N
Number of berths: 4
Average price per metre: £165.00
Discounts available: N
Harbour dues included: Y
Water: Y
Power: Y
Parking per day: £6.00