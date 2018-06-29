Peterhead Bay Marina: Peterhead Bay Marina is one of the finest equipped leisure harbours in the East of Scotland, offering a friendly welcome and comprehensive range of services and facilities for the leisure sailor. Visiting vessels up to 6M LOA are charged £13 for a night. Larger vessels charged an extra £1 per additional metre length. Weekly rate of 7 days for the price of 5. Visitor rates include free access to facilities, fresh water and electricity.