Peterhead Bay Marina
Peterhead Bay Marina: Peterhead Bay Marina is one of the finest equipped leisure harbours in the East of Scotland, offering a friendly welcome and comprehensive range of services and facilities for the leisure sailor. Visiting vessels up to 6M LOA are charged £13 for a night. Larger vessels charged an extra £1 per additional metre length. Weekly rate of 7 days for the price of 5. Visitor rates include free access to facilities, fresh water and electricity.
Marina group:
Berth depth (MLWS): 2.4m
Approach depth (MLWS): 2.3m
Access restrictions:
VHF channel(s): 14
Toilets: Y
Showers: Y
Laundry: Y
WiFi: O
Diesel: Y
Petrol: <
Gas: Y
Lift-out: 7 tonnes
Chandlery: N
Café/Restaurant: <
Shop: <
TYHA member: N/A
TransEurope member: N
Number of berths: 150
Average price per metre: £105.60
Discounts available: N
Harbour dues included: Y
Water: Y
Power: Y
Parking per day: £0.00